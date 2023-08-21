Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Includes a New Content Warning from Konami

The Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 aims to bring back the stealth-action games everyone knows and loves, but Konami has added a content warning for those experiencing them for the first time. Information on the update comes from GamesRadar, which recently got the opportunity to play a pre-release version of the collection. It appears these re-release versions of Metal Gear, Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake, Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater will be largely untouched, which is exactly why the warning was included.

“This game contains expressions and themes which may be considered outdated,” the statement that is displayed at the beginning of every game says. “However, these elements have been included without alteration to preserve the historical context in which the game was made and the creator’s original vision. Player discretion is advised.”

Metal Gear, the oldest game in the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection, was released all the way back in the ‘80s, and the most recent entry, Metal Gear Solid 3, originally launched in 2004. In other words, quite a bit of time has passed since Konami released each of these games, so some content will definitely feel dated when players jump back in when the collection launches in October. However, the blanket warning fails to mention specifically which “elements” it is referring to. GamesRadar speculates that it could be related to how Snake views and treats women throughout each game. There are sure to be plenty of outdated moments across the games included in the collection, but we might not know what we’re being warned of unless Konami decides to be more specific.

The Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 launches October 24, 2023 for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S. There are also rumors that a similar collection for games like Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots and Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain will be released in the future. With that in mind, be sure to stay tuned for any updates.