While single-player Sons of the Forest offers some chilling moments and a tougher chance at survival, many players will love trying to survive and play through the game with a squad of up to eight players. Your team will fight mutants, hunt for food, and build a base of operations as they tackle major story beats, making for an exciting multiplayer experience. So here is how to play with friends in Sons of the Forest.

To Play with Friends in Sons of the Forest, Select the Multiplayer Option in the Main Menu

When starting up a playthrough with friends in Sons of the Forest, you’ll set this up on the main menu by selecting the Multiplayer choice. From here, you’ll want to pick the option “Peer to Peer,” which will ask if you want to host or join a game.

In order to play with friends, you will need a friend to act as the host, so be sure whoever is assigned this role has a strong internet connection and will be able to host properly. Also keep in mind that the playthrough will be saved in their hosted game, so you’ll only be able to access it if they are online and able to host again.

That’s everything you need to know about how to play with friends in Sons of the Forest. As you can see, it’s really pretty simple to set up in Endnight’s game.