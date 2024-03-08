Category:
How to Pressure Fonadu in FF7 Rebirth

Zhiqing Wan
Published: Mar 7, 2024 08:33 pm
If you’re looking to get 100% completion in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you’re going to have to clear all of Chadley’s tasks, and that includes the Fiend Intel missions. Here’s how to Pressure Fonadu in FF7 Rebirth.

Ways to Pressure Fonadu in FF7 Rebirth

Fonadu is an enemy you’ll face in the mission Fiend Intel 1: Cacophonic Corvid when you get to the Junon region in FF7 Rebirth. One of the optional tasks in this mission requires you to Pressure Fonadu, but that can be pretty tricky to do, even when you’ve used Assess on it. That’s where we come in.

Typically, you just need to hit an enemy’s weakness or dodge and guard against its attacks. But with this foe, the requirements are a bit more specific.

pressuring fonadu in ff7 rebirth

To Pressure Fonadu, deal enough damage to it until it uses its Death from Above attack. Dodge it right before the attack lands, and Fonadu will immediately become Pressured, allowing you to damage it to build up that Stagger bar much faster. As soon as you manage this, the optional task will be marked complete, and you can finish it off to knock out the Fiend Intel quest.

Fonadu is weak to wind magic, so you can keep pelting it with Aero to weaken it faster and get it to use Death from Above.

If you fail to dodge it or kill it too quick, you can simply repeat the quest again after killing Fonadu to give it another shot.

It should be noted that it’s not mandatory to clear all optional tasks to mark the quest as complete, though 100% completionists will certainly want to keep this one in mind.

And that’s how to Pressure Fonadu in FF7 Rebirth.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].