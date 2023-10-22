How to Reach High Up Coins & Collectibles in Super Mario Wonder

If you’re jumping into Super Mario Bros Wonder as a player new to the series, there are a bunch of mechanics that can be confusing at first and coins that seem too high to be within reach. Let’s go over one of the series’ staple movement mechanics to help you reach that elusive loot!

How to Jump Extra High in Super Mario Bros Wonder

Jumping is one of the core mechanics in the excellent platforming adventure that is Super Mario Bros Wonder. What you’ll realize pretty early on is that simply holding the jump down instead of tapping it will let you jump much higher than usual. This will be key in reaching many areas, as well as grabbing all the Gold and Purple Coins around the levels.

You can take this a step further by adding in a Dash. If you start dashing and then make the same jump with the button held down, you’ll be able to get even higher and further. If you can do a little run up, this makes the timing much easier to pull off. When you only have a few steps runway, that’s when it’s a little harder to nail. Learning how to Dash Jump will certainly pay, though, in helping you get many of the harder to reach Gold and Purple Coins. It’s especially crucial for being able to hit the top of the flagpole in most levels. Doing so gets you a ‘Wonderful’ and helps fully complete a level.

That’s how you can get some nice extra height in your jumps to reach high coins and collectibles in Super Mario Bros Wonder. It’s a very important technique you’ll need to use throughout your playthrough!