How to Reach the Emerald Dream in WoW Dragonflight

The latest Guardians of the Dream content involves you heading off to visit the Emerald Dream in World of Warcraft (WoW): Dragonflight. In this guide, we’ll be covering how to get this new campaign rolling and enter the Emerald Dream as part of the Guardians of the Dream update.

How to Reach The Emerald Dream in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

First, you’ll need to be on a level 70 character and make your way over to the main city in Dragonflight, Valdrakken. If you’re in Stormwind or Orgrimmar, there will be portals in the different portal rooms that give you a quick warp back over to Valdrakken. Just in front of the stairs to The Seat of the Aspects, you’ll find the NPC Shandris Feathermoon. You’ll need to talk to her and accept the quest “Fire Season,” which will kick off the “Coalition of Flames” storyline. This is all part of the “Call of the Dream” campaign, which is the main new content featuring the Emerald Dream location.

The Fire Season questline takes place in the Ohn’ahran Plains, which is quite far from Valdrakken. If you turn around, not far away, you’ll find the Flight Master, who will be able to send you on your way for a couple gold to the Shady Sanctuary in the Ohn’ahran Plains, not far from where the quest chain is located. After turning in the Fire Season quest, you’ll be given the “Dousing the Wards” quest to complete next.

You’ll just need to run around to nearby locations, dousing the wards as instructed to quell the fire magic. You’ll then be able to complete this quest and move on to “Eyes of Fire,” which will see you having to take down a bunch of the nearby Primalist enemies. Next up is the quest “Through the Flames,” where you’ll have to cross a bridge with some enemies around. After this, you’ll have to do “Inflammatory Information,” which is a short mission that involves some eavesdropping.

For the last mission in the Coalition of Flames storyline, you’ll need to complete the quest “Raise the Alarm,” which is very short. Simply blow the whistle you’ve been given, and you’ll be whisked away back to Valdrakken. Speak with Captain Drine and let him know that Fyrakk is planning to attack the Emerald Dream. Follow Drine off the edge on your mount and witness the cutscene between Vyranoth and Fyrak.

Finally, you’ll receive the quest “Call of the Dream,” and you can now make your way over to the Ancient Borough in the Ohn’ahran Plains. Take a flight path to a stop nearby and fly over to the quest marker. You’ll find Merithra waiting in front of the portal. Talk to her to turn in the quest. Accept the new quest “Emerald Welcome” from her, and then you’ll be able to head through the portal to enjoy the new content in the Emerald Dream!

That’s how you can complete the pre-requisite quests and enter the Emerald Dream zone in WoW: Dragonflight. It’s a beautiful zone with a cool storyline, so it’s certainly worth the effort!