How to Complete Garcia’s Dream Ticker Puzzle in Honkai: Star Rail

One of the many Emo Dials you have to deal with using Clockwork in Honkai: Star Rail is Garcia’s, who prompts you to fix a Dream Ticket standing by to prove you’re not playing any tricks on him. In case you’re struggling with it, here is the solution to your trouble.

How to Fix The Garcia Dream Ticket in Honkai: Star Rail

You can meet Garcia in the SoulGlad Scorchsand Audition Venue area, right by the entrance. Speak with him and use an Emo Gear to start changing his mood and automatically initiate the Clockwork: Garcia quest. He immediately notices you did something to him, and proposes that you solve a riddle for him. If you succeed, he’ll leave you alone.

Screenshot by The Escapist

So approach the Dream Ticker right by his side to start solving this simple puzzle, which revolves around reaching the gears. For that, do the following:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Move the mirror all the way to Clockie; Move the yellow block next to Clockie all the way to the right; Move the middle yellow block one square down; Move the furthest yellow block to the left, close to Clockie.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Clockie will march to the first gear, and thanks to the previous setup, there’s little you need to do for the final step:

Click the first orange block three times (so it connects with the yellow one); Click the second orange block twice.

Screenshot by The Escapist

With this, Clockie will walk his way toward the golden gear, finishing this challenge. Back in reality, Garcia will apologize to you for his misbehavior, and will even compensate you in a good way.

You get the Brand Ambassador sticker for completing the Garcia puzzle in Honkai: Star Rail, as well as a Golden Limited – Aideen Token. You also get the extra rewards from the quest itself, which includes x10 Stellar Jades and some Clockie Credits. You’ll definitely be needing these if you’re aiming for maxing our your Harmony Trailblazer.

