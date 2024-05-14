Category:
Guides
Video Games

How to Complete Garcia’s Dream Ticker Puzzle in Honkai: Star Rail

No tricks involved
Image of Patrick Souza
Patrick Souza
|
Published: May 13, 2024 09:37 pm

One of the many Emo Dials you have to deal with using Clockwork in Honkai: Star Rail is Garcia’s, who prompts you to fix a Dream Ticket standing by to prove you’re not playing any tricks on him. In case you’re struggling with it, here is the solution to your trouble.

Recommended Videos

How to Fix The Garcia Dream Ticket in Honkai: Star Rail

You can meet Garcia in the SoulGlad Scorchsand Audition Venue area, right by the entrance. Speak with him and use an Emo Gear to start changing his mood and automatically initiate the Clockwork: Garcia quest. He immediately notices you did something to him, and proposes that you solve a riddle for him. If you succeed, he’ll leave you alone.

Screenshot by The Escapist

So approach the Dream Ticker right by his side to start solving this simple puzzle, which revolves around reaching the gears. For that, do the following:

Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Move the mirror all the way to Clockie;
  2. Move the yellow block next to Clockie all the way to the right;
  3. Move the middle yellow block one square down;
  4. Move the furthest yellow block to the left, close to Clockie.
Screenshot by The Escapist

Related: How to Unlock All Audition Venue Hidden Challenges in Honkai: Star Rail

Clockie will march to the first gear, and thanks to the previous setup, there’s little you need to do for the final step:

  1. Click the first orange block three times (so it connects with the yellow one);
  2. Click the second orange block twice.
Screenshot by The Escapist

With this, Clockie will walk his way toward the golden gear, finishing this challenge. Back in reality, Garcia will apologize to you for his misbehavior, and will even compensate you in a good way.

You get the Brand Ambassador sticker for completing the Garcia puzzle in Honkai: Star Rail, as well as a Golden Limited – Aideen Token. You also get the extra rewards from the quest itself, which includes x10 Stellar Jades and some Clockie Credits. You’ll definitely be needing these if you’re aiming for maxing our your Harmony Trailblazer.

Post Tag:
Honkai: Star Rail
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All Weapon Evolutions in Vampire Survivors: Operation Guns Contra DLC
Vampire Survivors screenshot of Big Fuzz exploding on the Neo-Galaga stage
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Weapon Evolutions in Vampire Survivors: Operation Guns Contra DLC
Seth Lowe Seth Lowe May 13, 2024
Read Article All Bosses in Hades 2
Melinoë and Hecate, one of the bosses in Hades 2
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Bosses in Hades 2
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza May 13, 2024
Read Article How To Make Gojo In Infinite Craft, Explained
gojo jujutsu kaisen
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How To Make Gojo In Infinite Craft, Explained
Daphne Fama Daphne Fama May 13, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Weapon Evolutions in Vampire Survivors: Operation Guns Contra DLC
Vampire Survivors screenshot of Big Fuzz exploding on the Neo-Galaga stage
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Weapon Evolutions in Vampire Survivors: Operation Guns Contra DLC
Seth Lowe Seth Lowe May 13, 2024
Read Article All Bosses in Hades 2
Melinoë and Hecate, one of the bosses in Hades 2
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Bosses in Hades 2
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza May 13, 2024
Read Article How To Make Gojo In Infinite Craft, Explained
gojo jujutsu kaisen
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How To Make Gojo In Infinite Craft, Explained
Daphne Fama Daphne Fama May 13, 2024
Author
Patrick Souza
Patrick is a Staff Writer for The Escapist and has also contributed to Prima Games. Interested in writing about games ever since he left college, he intends to keep this passion burning as long as he can. Diligently ignores his ever-growing backlog to keep raiding in Final Fantasy XIV, exploring in Genshin Impact or replaying some of his favorite RPGs from time to time. Loves tackling hard challenges in games, but his cats are still the hardest bosses he could ask for.