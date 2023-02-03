Many Fire Emblem fans had been enjoying the series’s mobile game Fire Emblem Heroes in the lead-up to Fire Emblem Engage. For these players, their devotion to Fire Emblem Heroes is paying off with the chance to enjoy a special set of items in Fire Emblem Engage if you connect your Fire Emblem Heroes account. So, let’s explain how to redeem the Order of Heroes item set in Fire Emblem Engage.

It’s Easy to Redeem the Order of Heroes Item Set in Fire Emblem Engage

To begin, login into Fire Emblem Heroes on whatever smart device you are using to play the game. (It works on both iOS and Android.) You will need to make sure your Nintendo Account is properly linked to your Fire Emblem Heroes app. Be sure your Nintendo Switch is linked to the same Nintendo Account before continuing.

Once connected and opened, tap on the Quests & Missions button at the bottom right of the screen on Fire Emblem Heroes. Next, you will want to press the coin icon in the upper right of the menu. The game will ask you to link your Nintendo Account if it is not already linked, otherwise tap the coin icon again to continue to the next step.

On the next screen, tap on the Nintendo Switch Game Bonus Code + 5 orbs, and redeem it from the My Nintendo Rewards screen. Once redeemed, you will be presented with a 16-digit download code. Be sure to write it down, or keep the code pulled up because you will need it to unlock the Order of Heroes item set. This code will be valid for up to 150 days.

Next, access the online shop on your Nintendo Switch, and go to Enter Code near the bottom of the left hand menu. Type in the 16-digit code and begin the download. After that, open up Fire Emblem Engage and head to the hub world, the Somniel, and you will receive the Order of Heroes item set to use in battle. Also note that you cannot access the Somniel until after Chapter 3 in game, so if you are still in the first two chapters, you will need to complete them before having access to the item set.

Now that you have your new items, you can equip them to party members and vanquish foes with them in battle. For more useful info, check out all of the character growth rates in Fire Emblem Engage.