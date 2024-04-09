How To Remove Friends in Monopoly GO

While Monopoly GO is best played with friends, sometimes a clean-up of the friend list is needed in order to condense active players. Thankfully, removing friends can be done easily in the mobile app if you know where to go.

Where To Remove Friends in Monopoly GO

While removing friends in Monopoly GO is easy, it can be fairly difficult to find exactly where it’s meant to be done. To remove friends in Monopoly GO, follow the steps below:

Click on “Friends” at the bottom right of the screen

Select “Leaderboard”

Select “Friends “

“ Locate the friend that needs to be removed

Press and hold the name

Select Remove

Can You Re-Add A Friend You Remove on Monopoly GO

Yes, you can re-add the friend removed from Monopoly GO by asking them to resend an invite or resending the invite to them. This is important for any friends that are removed accidentally, or for those who have gone inactive but decide to resume gameplay.

If You Remove A Friend During Partners Events Will You Lose Progress

If you are paired with a friend during a Partners event and choose to remove them, you will lose your board progress for the event. Because of this, it is best to wait until the event is over unless you feel the loss of the progress on the board is worth ending the Monopoly GO connection.

Is Removing The Same As Blocking in Monopoly GO?

While removing the player from your friend list in Monopoly GO will prevent them from interacting with you in the game, it isn’t officially a block. This person can send new friendship requests via phone or Facebook, or interact with you on social media platforms where you may still be connected. Because of this, it may be best to block that person on other platforms if needed, to ensure that no further communication is possible.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

