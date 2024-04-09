Category:
Guides
Video Games

How To Remove Friends in Monopoly GO

Image of Laura Gray
Laura Gray
|
Published: Apr 8, 2024 09:55 pm
Monopoly GO Fountain Partners Tokens
Screenshot via Esdscapist

While Monopoly GO is best played with friends, sometimes a clean-up of the friend list is needed in order to condense active players. Thankfully, removing friends can be done easily in the mobile app if you know where to go.

Recommended Videos

Table of contents

Where To Remove Friends in Monopoly GO

Leaderboard how to remove friends in Monopoly GO
Screenshot via Escapist

While removing friends in Monopoly GO is easy, it can be fairly difficult to find exactly where it’s meant to be done. To remove friends in Monopoly GO, follow the steps below:

  • Click on “Friends” at the bottom right of the screen
  • Select “Leaderboard”
  • Select “Friends
  • Locate the friend that needs to be removed
  • Press and hold the name
  • Select Remove

Can You Re-Add A Friend You Remove on Monopoly GO

Yes, you can re-add the friend removed from Monopoly GO by asking them to resend an invite or resending the invite to them. This is important for any friends that are removed accidentally, or for those who have gone inactive but decide to resume gameplay.

Related: Does the Airplane Mode Glitch Still Work in Monopoly GO?

If You Remove A Friend During Partners Events Will You Lose Progress

If you are paired with a friend during a Partners event and choose to remove them, you will lose your board progress for the event. Because of this, it is best to wait until the event is over unless you feel the loss of the progress on the board is worth ending the Monopoly GO connection.

Is Removing The Same As Blocking in Monopoly GO?

While removing the player from your friend list in Monopoly GO will prevent them from interacting with you in the game, it isn’t officially a block. This person can send new friendship requests via phone or Facebook, or interact with you on social media platforms where you may still be connected. Because of this, it may be best to block that person on other platforms if needed, to ensure that no further communication is possible.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

Post Tag:
Monopoly Go
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article AFK Journey Character Tier List (April 2024)
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
AFK Journey Character Tier List (April 2024)
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Apr 8, 2024
Read Article Should You Use The Monopoly GO Facebook Sticker Collection Group?
Monopoly GO Missing Golden Stickers
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Should You Use The Monopoly GO Facebook Sticker Collection Group?
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 8, 2024
Read Article AFK Journey Haste Explained: How to Increase, What It Does
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
AFK Journey Haste Explained: How to Increase, What It Does
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Apr 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article AFK Journey Character Tier List (April 2024)
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
AFK Journey Character Tier List (April 2024)
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Apr 8, 2024
Read Article Should You Use The Monopoly GO Facebook Sticker Collection Group?
Monopoly GO Missing Golden Stickers
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Should You Use The Monopoly GO Facebook Sticker Collection Group?
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 8, 2024
Read Article AFK Journey Haste Explained: How to Increase, What It Does
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
AFK Journey Haste Explained: How to Increase, What It Does
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Apr 8, 2024
Author
Laura Gray
Laura Gray is the Managing Editor for Gamepur, a writer for the Escapist, and an avid Pokemon, Dungeons & Dragons, and farming sim enthusiast. They spend their time chasing their toddler, playing casual Pokemon TCG matches, and destroying the kitchen with cooking projects. Laura's previous work can be seen at Screen Rant and Dexerto, and they can be contacted at [email protected].