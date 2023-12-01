Having the ability to be on whatever franchise you want to be in MyCAREER mode is a major part of the fun. Here’s how to request a trade from your current team in NBA 2K24 MyCAREER and the reasons why you should do it.

How to Request a Trade in NBA 2K24 MyCAREER

The process for requesting a trade in NBA 2K24 MyCAREER is probably the simplest it’s ever been. First, you have to play a certain amount of key games at the start of the season. Once you do that, you have until the trade deadline (February) to determine where you want to go. To do so, open up the MyCAREER menu and press Career Tracker, then slide over to Request Trade. You’ll see which teams are interested in you based on the position they need to fill.

If a team you want to go to is not interested in you because they already have that position filled by a star, you can still request the trade. However, it may be harder to get moved there, and if you are, maintaining that starting spot will be a challenge. If your MyPlayer has a high overall rating and great career stats, then you don’t have to worry. But be wary if you’re a player still finding their place in the NBA. That said, everyone has their reasons for moving away from the franchise that drafted them.

Why You Would Request a Trade in 2K24

There are plenty of valid reasons to request a trade in NBA 2K24 MyCAREER. If you’re an established great player struggling to make it to the finals, you may want to go to a stacked team for a better chance at the title and the accolades that come with it. You could simply want a change of scenery, a new chance at making yourself the face of a franchise. Or you could be like Zach LaVine, currently waiting to be traded from the Chicago Bulls as they are on the cusp of an inevitable rebuild. Whatever the case, there are plenty of reasons to want a trade in MyCAREER, and it’s hard to make the wrong choice, so have fun with it.

It’s important to note that requesting a trade does not necessarily net you tangible rewards. Outside of gaining fans to boost your contracts, you’ll earn the same amount of VC per game. Things will mostly be the same, but switching teams is still a worthwhile venture for all the aforementioned reasons. If you want to give yourself a challenge, go to the Washington Wizards and make them a contender, like I did. You’ll never take a good franchise for granted after that.

If you want to learn more about the game, check out what position we think is the best to start with for new 2K24 players.