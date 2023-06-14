How to Reset Dungeons in Diablo 4

Dungeon farming can be an excellent way to grind experience and loot drops prior to reaching the endgame of Diablo 4, and the endgame itself revolves around Dungeons, though in a different way. If you want to complete a specific Dungeon multiple times, you’ll need to reset it, which is thankfully not particularly difficult, though it does require a bit of patience. Alternatively, you can cheese the in-game party system to reset them for you. Either way, we’ll go over how to reset any Diablo 4 Dungeon you want in this guide.

Steps for How to Reset Diablo 4 Dungeons

Resetting Diablo 4 Dungeons is ultimately a matter of patience. Here’s how to do it solo:

Complete the Dungeon normally once, such that you get the Dungeon Complete message at the top of your screen.

Exit the Dungeon.

Wait around 15 minutes for the Dungeon to reset.

Repeat.

It’s really that simple. In my testing, the most consistent way to ensure a reset was to log out and back in after traveling far away enough that the Dungeon icon disappears from the minimap.

You can also abuse the game’s party mechanics to reset a Dungeon:

Make a new party and invite friends or clanmates. Be sure you’re the party leader.

Enter the Dungeon as a group.

Immediately disconnect when you receive the Dungeon Completed screen.

Make another party, and the Dungeon should be reset.

Repeat.

When you reset Diablo 4 Dungeons with these strategies, you can farm experience and loot in a relatively controlled environment. There’s no real limit to how much or how little time you spend, and if you don’t want to wait around while the reset timer ticks down, you can always do one of the game’s many sidequests, Cellars, other Side Dungeons, or hunting for Altars of Lilith, among other tasks.