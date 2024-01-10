How to Reset Skills in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Like in most Soulslikes, respeccing is a nifty quality-of-life feature players can utilize, and thankfully, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor also stays true to the formula and lets you reset your skills. Below is a rundown of how to do that if you want to spice things up.

How to Respec Skills in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Resetting your skills in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor isn’t complicated, but it does come at a price. You can visit any Meditation Point in the game world, open up the skill trees, and press the “Reset All Skills” prompt at the bottom-left corner of the menu. Your first reset is entirely free of charge, but the following resets will require you to spend one skill point to refund all skill trees.

What this means is that you will permanently lose that spent skill point. So, for instance, resetting after using 12 skill points will leave you with 11 afterward. With this in mind, you have to be mindful of how often you reset skills in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and carefully consider where points after going to avoid having to backpedal later on. Of course, it isn’t the end of the world if you do this a few times because you will gather skill points from in-game content regularly.

How to Grind Skill Points in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

If the loss of skill points messes up your build, you can peel off the main story and spend time grinding specific areas to wrack up XP fast. In fact, one player shared that grinding near the Fort Kah’lin Meditation Point allowed them to get 26 skill points in an hour.

Doing so does require a maxed-out Force Pull and the Lightsaber Gun stance, but once you have them, you can follow their footsteps from a video they posted on Reddit. XP boost perks could even double your earnings if you want.

This is just one of many ways players have found to grind skill points way faster than doing main scenario quests, so I’d recommend finding one that works for you based on your current progress.