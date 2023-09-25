Star Wars Jedi 3 Already in Development According to Cal Kestis Actor

Respawn Entertainment and EA released Star Wars Jedi: Survivor just a few months ago, and according to Cal Kestis actor Cameron Monaghan, the developers are already working on Star Wars Jedi 3.

Monaghan confirmed the existence of a third game in the Star Wars video game series during a panel at Ocala Comic Con 2023. The actor, who played the protagonist in both Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Survivor, attended the convention with Nightsister Merrin actress Tina Ivlev. Although most didn’t expect to hear about a potential Star Wars Jedi 3 for quite some time, the actor left no room for debate: “We’re working on the third.”

“We’re in the process of doing it right now,” Monaghan said regarding Star Wars Jedi 3. “That’s a big undertaking, and there’s been some conversations so far. Hopefully, when all things are said and done, we’ll be able to go in and make something really cool for you guys again.”

It’s a surprise to see news about Star Wars Jedi 3 this soon after the sequel’s release even if most assumed that EA would at least continue the series eventually. The original 2019 game saw critical and commercial success, with many praising its challenging gameplay and story, which built upon Star Wars lore in interesting ways. Despite numerous issues with the sequel’s PC version at launch, most fans enjoyed Survivor’s story, characters, and gameplay, too. There’s also the fact that former Respawn lead Stig Asmussen, who also directed both Fallen Order and Survivor, told IGN earlier this year that he has always envisioned Cal Kestis’ story as a trilogy.

“I always wanted to see this as a trilogy,” Asmussen said regarding the potential of Star Wars Jedi 3 at the time. “How can we take Cal and the crew to new places beyond what we were doing in the first game? We had a pretty decent idea of timeframe where we wanted Survivor to take place, what the stakes were going to be, what the tone of the game was going to be, what Cal was going to be up against, and how the crew was going to factor into that. And there’s ideas of what we could do beyond that as well.”

Although Asmussen won’t have a heavy hand in the development of Star Wars Jedi 3, it’s clear that this third Star Wars game is already moving full steam ahead. We’ll have to wait to see how the third game will build on the series’ challenging lightsaber combat and Cal Kestis’ story, so be sure to stay tuned for any updates. Until then, you can see Monaghan speak about the third game by skipping to 43:00 in the video below.