The Monorail Panel in Stellar Blade
How to Restore the Power and Activate the Rail in Stellar Blade

Davi Braid
Published: Apr 25, 2024 12:40 pm

At some point in Stellar Blade, Adam guides you to an Abandoned Station to use what Eve considers an ancient transportation device. Unfortunately, it has no power and it is up to Eve to find a solution. Here’s how to restore the power and activate the rail in Stellar Blade.

How to Activate the Monorail Panel in Stellar Blade

The terminal used to activate the monorail in Stellar Blade
Screenshot by The Escapist

You must enter the code (3) (8) ( ) (6) ( ) (1) in the Smart Grid System terminal. Go to the power control room under the stairs, operate the Tetrastar terminal, and solve a puzzle that involves reorganizing the code by entering the numbers as we’ve shown. The third and fifth spaces will be empty.

If you do this correctly, Adam will tell Eve to try activating the monorail panel again. Return to the panel and operate it to make the monorail move to the station where you’re currently located. Now you just need to get in and ride to the next location. Once you leave the monorail, it departs, but you can use the panel to call it back and return to the previous area if needed.

Like the math puzzle in the Simple Puzzle quest, this is a nice puzzle that changes the pace of the game a bit and provides a challenge that cannot be solved by using the game’s mechanics. This makes me wish the game included many more such challenges.

That said, Stellar Blade does have some challenges that do not involve combat. Whether solving puzzles under pressure, handling platform sections, or working on non-combat quests, I found myself engaged in a variety of activities that enhanced my experience. I just wish these activities were more prevalent in the game. Though these challenges are limited and could be more refined, I appreciate their inclusion. It’s better to have a few than none.

If you’re looking for more, read our review of Stellar Blade. The game is out now.

