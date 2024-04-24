Image of the Pokemon GO map and logo, with an image of turning back the clock
Image via Niantic
How to Revert to Old Maps & Graphics in Pokemon GO

Love the new catch backgrounds but hate the battery drain? We'll help you revert to the old style
Image of Amanda Kay Oaks
Amanda Kay Oaks
|
Published: Apr 24, 2024 11:34 am

While players may not like the new avatars in Pokemon GO, the new map and catch backgrounds have been relatively well received. However, it turns out that they can really drain your phone battery. Here’s how to revert to old maps and graphics in Pokemon GO.

What Are Enhanced Graphics in Pokemon GO?

With the April 2024 Rediscover GO update, the look and feel of the Pokemon GO map got a major update. As you explore, you’ll notice more details in the in-game scenery. This includes bushes and more detailed grass, which some of us have been confusing for Burmy.

When you go into non-AR catch mode, you’ll also see a more detailed catch background that reflects your current biome.

Image of three screenshots from Pokemon GO, showing different biomes in the game
Screenshot by The Escapist

While most player feedback on this update has been positive, some note that the enhanced graphics have caused the game to eat even more phone battery and data than before. If you’ve noticed more battery drain since the update, turning off these new enhanced graphics might help.

How to Turn Off the New Graphics in Pokemon GO

Whether your phone battery doesn’t like the new backgrounds or you just prefer to keep things simple, you can go back to the old Pokemon GO map. Alas, we can’t say the same for getting back our old avatars.

If you want to go back to the simpler graphics in Pokemon GO, open up the game and hit the PokeBall button at the center of your screen. Then, open up the Settings menu.

Screenshot of the Pokemon GO main menu with an arrow pointing to the settings button
Screenshot by The Escapist

In the third group of menu options, you’ll see Advanced Settings. Click into this menu for more options.

Screenshot of the Pokemon GO settings menu with an arrow pointing to the Advanced Settings section
Screenshot by The Escapist

In the Quality section, you’ll see a slider for Enhanced Graphics. This is turned on by default, but you can tap the slider and turn it off. The slider will be green when the setting is turned on and gray when it’s off. You simply tap the slider to toggle the feature to your preferred mode.

Screenshot of the Advanced Settings menu in Pokemon GO with an arrow pointing to the Enhanced Graphics toggle
Screenshot by The Escapist

When enhanced graphics are off, your game will go back to the less-detailed map and catch backgrounds. This just might save your phone a bit of battery.

If you decide you prefer the new style, you can head back to the same menu to turn enhanced graphics back on.

And that’s how to revert to old maps and graphics in Pokemon GO.

Pokémon GO is available on iOS and Android.

Read Article How To Use Boosts in Top Spin 2K25
A custom character returns a hit in Top Spin 2K25
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How To Use Boosts in Top Spin 2K25
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki Apr 24, 2024
Read Article How to Get the JAK Revenger Kit in MW3 & Warzone
JAK Revenger Kit in MW3.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get the JAK Revenger Kit in MW3 & Warzone
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz Apr 24, 2024
Read Article How to Get Umbreon in Pokemon GO
An image of the Pokemon Eevee with an arrow pointing to its evolved form Umbreon
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Get Umbreon in Pokemon GO
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Apr 24, 2024
Author
Amanda Kay Oaks
Amanda Kay Oaks has been a freelancer writer with The Escapist since February 2024. She's a lifelong gamer with an affinity for Pokemon, RPGs, and cozy games, especially The Sims. Amanda has an MFA in Creative Nonfiction, with prior work on pop culture and entertainment at Book Riot, Fanfare, and Gamepur.