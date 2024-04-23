A Train emoji on an orange background with the BitLife logo underneath it.
How to Rob a Train in BitLife

Shaun Cichacki
Published: Apr 22, 2024 11:10 pm

Getting rich in BitLife has never been easier, especially if you’re smart enough to rob a train. Let’s find out how to make this happen, and find out why it’s one of the more unique features in the game.

How To Steal From a Train in BitLife

Prompt to Rob a Train in BitLife
Screenshot by The Escapist

The first thing you’ll need to do is age your BitLife character up to age 18. This will unlock the option to do some more heinous crimes, including train robbery. While you can partake in some petty crimes when you’re younger, you’ll need to be an adult before you can take this type of Crime on.

Once you have become old enough, head into the Crimes menu and search for the option for Train Robbery. You’ll find it at the bottom of the list. From here, you’ll need to select from one of the following options for a time:

  • Sunrise
  • High Noon
  • 4:20pm
  • Sunset
  • Midnight

What makes this type of Crime interesting compared to the others, however, is that you’ll need to align it with the time of day. That means, if you’re hoping to rob a train at High Noon in BitLife, it’ll need to be noon in real life. This gives you five opportunities per day to perform a heist. You’ll find the actual times that you need to attempt these feats below:

BitLife TimeReal Life Time
Sunrise6:00am
High Noon12:00pm
4:20pm4:20pm
Sunset6:00pm
Midnight12:00am

Can You Change Your Phone’s Time To Rob A Train in BitLife?

If you try doing this, there’s a good chance that the Anti-Cheat measures Candywriter has employed in BitLife are going to bring your character’s life to an end. You cannot edit the time to try and do a train heist, unfortunately.

If you try robbing a train at any other time of the day beyond the times listed above, you’ll receive a message stating that you waited for the train to show up, but nothing ever did. So, make sure that you’ve got your phone on you once these times hit, and try taking down a train for riches.

If you’re hoping to make a lot of money quickly in a high-risk/high-reward situation, this is one of the best ways to make that happen. No matter if you just want the cash or you’re aiming for the Loaded Ribbon,

BitLife is available now on iOS and Android.

