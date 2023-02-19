A big part of the fun in the Wizarding World is the magical beasts you’ll encounter as a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Even better, in Hogwarts Legacy, you can rescue and breed the beasts rather than just seeing them around the world. As with everything in life, however, we can’t keep all the adorable beasts, so we’ll have to know where we can take them to exchange them for some precious currency. We will talk about how to sell beasts in Hogwarts Legacy here.

You can do a lot of things in Hogwarts Legacy. Players aren’t just limited to the story missions in the game and can explore the world, ride a Hippogriff, or befriend numerous magical beasts from the Wizarding World. In addition to breeding beasts, you can exchange them for Galleons to afford other items in Hogwarts Legacy.

How and Where to Sell Beasts in Hogwarts Legacy

When it’s time to sell any of the beasts you have in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll want to head to Hogsmeade Village. Once there, you’ll want to find the Brood and Peck shop, where you can earn 120 Galleons for each beast you sell. Unfortunately, Brood and Peck doesn’t apply different values to the varying beasts in Hogwarts Legacy — it’s 120, no matter the type.

Before you can sell beasts, you’ll have to catch them. Completing the “The Elf, The Nab-Sack, and the Loom” quest inside Deek the Elf’s quest line will get you the ability to catch beasts. Then, later in Hogwarts Legacy, completing “Plight of the House Elf” will allow you to start breeding beasts in the game.

Earning these abilities and selling beasts is a nice way to quickly farm Galleons in Hogwarts Legacy. You’ll get more currency, and the beasts will find a great home.