How to Solve the Communications Control Puzzle in Dead Space Remake

It’s not easy “saving” the Dead Space remake’s USG Ishimura. The Necromorphs are just the tip of the iceberg. You’ve got to deal with broken engines, holes in the hull — oh, and a communications system that is in sore need of attention. So, here is how to solve the Communications Control puzzle in the Dead Space remake.

The Comms Array Puzzle in Dead Space Remake Requires Some Thinking and a Lot of Kinesis

Firstly, don’t worry about the gunk on the wall; that’s just background decoration. Secondly, while this may look daunting, that’s only because it’s in 3D. In essence it’s a Pipe Mania-style “direct the flow” problem, not unlike BioShock’s hacking game.

And even better, you’re not up against a timer. Just keep checking in with the cobweb-style display on the main monitor, which will show how you’re doing.

Here’s how to go about it:

Use Kinesis to remove all the broken dish parts, the ones with the red circle and the lightning bolt on them. Throw them anywhere.

Now, you have to use the non-damaged dishes, the ones with the white L’s on them, to redirect the flow to the top of the array — essentially the center of the cobweb.

You accomplish this by using Kinesis to remove the working dishes from elsewhere in the room.

Then, one by one, insert them into the sockets in the power channels — basically, the red vertical lines to the left and right of the cobweb monitor. You only need to use those two lines.

You’ll be making a zig-zag pattern. You don’t technically have to insert them in order, but you’ll probably find it easier if you do.

If you want the exact order, it’s as follows:

Bottom row right – ┘

Second row left – └

Second row right – ┐

Third row left – ┌

Third row right – ┘

You’ll now have a blue energy flow going all the way to the roof, and that’s how to solve the Communications Control puzzle in the Dead Space remake. Next, if you’ve wondered whose voices you’ve been listening to in the game this whole time, check out a list of all of the voice actors in the game.