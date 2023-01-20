The remake of Dead Space gives protagonist Isaac Clarke, who was mute in the original game, a voice. Who are the voice actors giving life to the characters in EA Motive’s survival horror remake? Here is the main list of voice actors who appear in the Dead Space remake, including some returning from the original trilogy.

A List of the Dead Space Remake Voice Actors

Isaac Clarke – Gunner Wright

Nicole Brennan – Tanya Clarke

Zach Hammond – Anthony Alabi

Kendra Daniels – Brigitte Kali Canales

Dr. Challus Mercer – Faran Tahir

Yes, protagonist Isaac Clarke has a voice now, but it’s a familiar one. He’s voiced by Gunner Wright who was also Clarke in Dead Space 2 and 3. Likewise, Nicole Brennan, Clarke’s girlfriend, is voiced by Tanya Clarke. She voiced Brennan in Dead Space 2 though not in the original Dead Space 1.

No one else is returning from the original trilogy, though if there’s a Dead Space 2 remake, who knows? EA might start digging up some of the actors from the original. As for the rest of the cast, Anthony Alabi is Zach Hammond, the USG Kellion’s chief security officer, and Brigitte Kali Canales is crewmate Kendra Daniels. Finally, Faran Tahir is Dr. Challus Mercer, whose role in the story is a bit more involved.

That might not seem like a lot of voice actors, even with a couple still to be revealed — but there’s a reason for that. When the crew of the USG Kellion arrives on board the USG Ishimura, whatever’s happened has happened. In other words, don’t count on finding many survivors.

Each character has also been modeled to resemble their voice actor, so Isaac Clarke looks like Gunner Wright, Dr. Challus Mercer looks like Faran Tahir, and so on.

Those are all the most prominent voice actors in the Dead Space remake — we’re sure their characters will get through the game alive. Honest.