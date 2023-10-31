How to Solve the Rock Rock Tree Puzzle in Alan Wake 2

You’ll occasionally stumble across locked stashes in the locales around Bright Falls in Alan Wake 2, their combinations hidden in environmental puzzles. One of the more tedious ones is the Rock Rock Tree puzzle, so here’s how to unlock this troublesome stash in Alan Wake 2.

Where to Find the Rock Rock Tree Stash

You’ll unlock access to this stash quite early in the game, immediately after the flooding around Cauldron Lake has receded in Return 2. Skip straight to the bottom of this article if you’re only here for the code. If you first need to locate the 5Rock Rock Tree puzzle and stash in Alan Wake 2, head north from your starting location on Cauldron Lake Shore, following the path laid out on your map past the picnic area and the Private Cabin. Keep following the path until you turn south again on the east side of the Private Cabin.

I ran into a couple of Taken on the way, so dispatch them if you have to and turn west again when you reach a path that will take you upwards. If you have your torch out, you’ll likely see some yellow paint on a tree (yes, the tree of the puzzle). The esky of goodies will be at the apex of the rise. The clue on the lid reads: “ROCK ROCK TREE ARE YOU BRIGHT ENOUGH”.

The Solution to the Rock Rock Tree Puzzle in Alan Wake 2

Given that you’ve probably already spotted the paint on the tree, you can easily guess how to solve this puzzle: simply find two rocks and a tree that, together, will give you a combination for the lock on the stash. One rock is immediately behind the stash. Just make sure your torch is turned on and shine it against the rocks. You’ll see 3+3 printed on the background.

I found the second rock to be a little more devious, and it took me way too long to track it down. If you turn 180° from the stash and look down into the gully, you’ll see a sizable protrusion. Head into the gully and around to the far side of the protrusion, where you’ll spot the second clue, 7-2.

The tree is a much simpler proposition, and if you haven’t mentally ticked off its clue, you can easily nab it on the way back up to the stash, so long as you follow the left-side path up. The clue is 6+2.

Now, head back to the box, and enter the code that you get from completing those three sums: 658. The lock will pop open and you’ll get your just rewards. I don’t know if they’re the same across every run, but I found a flare, a first aid kit, and a propane tank within.

You can follow up solving the Rock Rock Tree puzzle by visiting the Private Cabin and manually saving your progress before moving on to the first real taste of the weirdness that awaits you across the remainder of Alan Wake 2.