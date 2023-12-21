How to Solve the Stained Glass Window Puzzle & Get the Dawnmaster’s Crest in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Upon reaching Rosymorn Monastery in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3), players can encounter a stained glass window puzzle in one of the rooms. While simple to solve, acquiring everything you need to reach the Dawnmaster’s Crest requires several steps.

Where to Find the Stained Glass Puzzle in BG3

To find the stained glass puzzle in BG3, you must first make it to the Mountain Pass. From there, you head North until you reach the Rosymorn Monastery, a derelict ruin now housing the Githyanki creche. After watching the short cutscene revealing the Githyanki, you can make your way inside a few different ways. First, I’d recommend going toward the main door and looking to your left. You’ll find a broken stained glass window to go through. Inside, there are dozens of drunken kobolds. We’ll go into how to handle the fight below, but you’ll want to take them out and loot their bodies, as one of them has the Ceremonial Mace you need for the stained glass window puzzle.

Afterward, you can enter the main building one of two ways: either head the way you came and go to the Waypoint or head down the rocks of the cliffs over the broken banister. At the Waypoint, there are some vines to climb up to a small cliff. Jump across the rocky outcropping, which leads you directly to another broken window to enter. If you take the cliffside route, you’ll find a path leading to some more vines, another outside area of the ruins, and a broken exterior wall. You can enter the Monastery from here.

Once inside, head to the second floor and coordinates X 72, Y 68. The stained glass floor is down a hallway in a little circular room directly North.

How to Solve the Stained Glass Window Puzzle in BG3

First, it’s good to note that there is a way to bypass the puzzle altogether. If you or the party’s rogue, Astarion, have high enough skill with Slight of Hand, you could potentially open the secret compartment. If you go up to the tile wall to the back right of the room with the stained glass floor, a successful Perception check will reveal that it’s a hidden compartment. You need a 30 to open it, so you’re mostly relying on a Natural 20 to do it. If you can’t get it open, then you’ll need to find the ceremonial weapons.

Looking around the room, you’ll find four plinths, one at each corner. The Ceremonial Sword sits on one marked for Dawnmaster Welkinglory. If you interact with the stained glass floor, you’ll get descriptions of the four Dawnmasters. The other three should be placed on the remaining plinths accordingly:

Ceremonial Warhammer = Seed

Ceremonial Battleaxe = Vaseid

Ceremonial Mace = Stockhold

Place them from your inventory onto the plinths. They should glow once placed on the correct one. After that, you can open the pouch inside the wall to find a letter and the Dawnmaster’s Crest.

Ceremonial Warhammer Location

To reach the Ceremonial Warhammer, you need to climb to the roof of Rosymorn Monastery. A mother eagle sits in a nest with her mostly grown child nearby. You’ll find the Ceremonial Warhammer in the nest. Unfortunately, there isn’t much you can do to avoid a battle with the pair; even Persuasion or Intimidation checks don’t convince them to flee. If you have Mage Hand, you can try getting as far from them as possible within the spell’s range and throw the weapon out of the nest. After you defeat them or use the Mage Hand trick, you can pick up the Ceremonial Warhammer.

Ceremonial Battleaxe Location

You’ll find the Ceremonial Battleaxe just down the hall from the stained glass puzzle room. Exit the room and turn left, jumping over the crack in the floor. Straight down the hall, there’s a wooden door. Furniture blocks it from the inside, so you’ll need to break them before you can walk through. A Guardian of Faith stands inside a glowing ring on the ground. Defeating it lets you take the Ceremonial Battleaxe.

Ceremonial Mace Location

As mentioned before, you can find the Ceremonial Mace on one of the kobolds in that first room. The room is so full of wine that fire can pretty much ignite the place, making them easy to take out. After they’re down, you’ll need to check through their bodies until you find the one with the weapon.

What the Dawnmaster’s Crest Does

The Dawnmaster’s Crest lets you retrieve the Blood of Lathander, a fantastic mace worth recovering. However, you must go through Creche Y’llek until you reach the Inquisitor’s chambers. A room on the Western side of the chamber has a great deal of loot and two statues. Rotate them so they match the riddle about the rising and setting sun: the left-hand one facing East, the right-hand one facing West. Enter through the secret passage and down the stairs, where you’ll find another room.

You must break the crystal Energy Source to pass the archway in this room. Go to the left and behind the trap in the next room to find the next Energy Source. Jump across the walkway to the rocks and look down. You’ll find the third and final Energy Source here. Careful with the traps; they’ll send you flying off the cliffs to the right. It’s best to disable them as you go.

In the final room, you’ll find stairs leading to the altar holding the Blood of Lathander. Use the crest to claim it. Conversely, you can choose to just yank it out. It’ll lead to a massive trap destroying what’s left of Rosymorn Monastery, and you have to use Misty Step or similar spells to get out. If you let Astarion die here and have Withers revive him, you get perhaps the funniest companion interaction in all of Baldur’s Gate 3. If that isn’t important to you, though, just use the Dawnmaster’s Crest and leave.