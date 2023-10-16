Baldur’s Gate 3: Astarion’s Voice Actor Reveals His Favorite Lines [Exclusive]

Neil Newbon, who plays Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3), has revealed his favourite voice lines.

In a forthcoming interview with The Escapist, the actor delved into his performance as the acerbic but undeniably appealing bloodsuckerin BG3. We specifically asked Newbon which lines of dialogue he liked the most, or which were particularly fun to record. And the answer was… all of them!

Okay, not quite, but Newbon explained that he had such a blast that it was hard to pick out one or even a few favourite lines. But he expressed a real fondness for those moments when Astarion’s tone suddenly shifts, whether it’s from shock to full-on sarcasm or so on. “Of course, what fun…I’m going to fucking kill you!” and so forth.

We admit, we check in with Astarion at every possible opportunity in . It’s such a joy to hear his acid-tongued opinions on anything and everything.

Newbon also loves the vampires many one-liners and revealed that there are many lines that players may not hear unless they do certain things.

For example, there are some lines of dialogue you’ll only get it Astarion dies in one specific way and you then bring him back in another way. The actor also appreciates that that developer Larian Studios has gone to that kind of trouble.

“I think it’s really interesting that Larian has made such a great commitment to all possibilities regardless of how you play, and to support that with dialogue is very cool,” he said.

Newbon has welcomed the attention the game and, by extension, his performance has been getting. He and several of the game’s cast recently participated in a live-action D&D session, in character.

You can read our full, exclusive interview with BG3‘s Newbon when it drops on the site tomorrow. This article will be updated with a link to the interview at that time.