How To Start the Enigma Protocol Quest in Destiny 2 – Encoded Log Guide

Episode: Echoes has arrived in Destiny 2, and with it comes a new mystery. The Enigma Protocol is a new mission in the game, but getting into it will take some work on Nessus.

How To Start the Enigma Protocol Quest in Destiny 2

The first thing to do is play through Failsafe’s Episode opening quest until you are sent to Nessus. When you arrive there, you will see a strange figure nearing the landing zone in The Cistern. Make your way to them and they disappear, and an odd message will flash on the screen.

Just below, you will see a small pylon of radiolaria. Jump down to it and interact with it to get a Decoder buff. When you have that, make your way back to where you say the ghostly vex, and you will now be able to understand the message.

It will say “Broadcast intercepted….access the grid…where canopy touches sky…atop the Tangled growth.”

Now it is time to make our way over to the Tangle, so spawn at Watcher’s Grave and head there on your Sparrow. When you arrive at the Tangle, it is time to find the next Pylon.

First this one, you need to climb up into the huge trees that cover the area. You can see exactly where the pylon is, marked on the map above. You need to do the same thing as before, so climb up there, and before you interact with the pylon, look around. You should be able to see the next ghostly vex at an intersection between some roads.

Grab the Decoder buff, jump down, and you will get a new message. “In a descent to a gateway…the echoing Well finds purchase in the Network.” Now, you need to make your way to the Well of Echoes, which is in the southwest corner of the Tangle. You can see it on the map above.

Where to find the Well of Echoes

Head there and go inside. Continue forward, and you will come face to face with a shielded enemy called Argus, Firewall Champion. You need to take out all the floating Vex cubes in the air to be able to drop his shields and damage. Some of these as well hidden, so check all along the top and bottom of the area. Also, watch out for all the exploding enemies.

When he is taken out, a large hole in the floor will open nearby, and a Vex signal will come from it. Jump inside and you will drop to the ground far below, where you will find a quest marker you can interact with to begin the Enigma Protocol mission.

The Enigma Protocol is a 2005 Power mission, which might be a little rich for a lot of players out there right now. This is NOT the Exotic Class item mission, from what I can tell right now. It just rewards some pretty standard gear and some new resources for Failsafe. I shall update this article should that change. Also, after you access it once, a new node will appear in the H.E.L.M that will allow you to access it easily.

