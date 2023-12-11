It gets cold and dark really quickly in LEGO Fortnite. And if you get cold, you can end up taking damage. In this guide, we’ll be covering how to make sure you stay warm to avoid any unnecessary damage in LEGO Fortnite.

How to Stay Warm in LEGO Fortnite

After gathering a bunch of resources and starting to worry about building and upgrades, the nice sunny day in LEGO Fortnite can pass very quickly. However, it’s not as quick and easy to sleep and skip to the next day as in a lot of other survival crafting games. This makes it more important to be aware of the nighttime mechanics so that you can stay on top of them. One that you’ll always have to deal with at night is getting cold.

When you’re out and about at night, you’ll see a status appear, notifying you that your character is getting cold. This happens much faster if it’s also raining at night. If you ignore this status for too long, your character will start freezing to death. You actually lose HP very rapidly this way and can end up dying and dropping your loot, which is a pain.

One of the best ways to avoid this is to have multiple sources of warmth available. Even if you’re inside a building or some shelter, you can still get the cold status at night. You’ll want to build a campfire or two around your village so that you and your villagers can stay warm. The campfire has quite a good radius, and simply walking past it can warm you up and remove the effect from you. A couple of these in key areas will ensure places you spend a lot of time build or crafting will be well-warmed.

If you need to venture out at night to gather, explore, or fight enemies, then you’ll want to have another source of warmth. Luckily, it’s really easy to make yourself torches with Wood, and if you make a few of these to bring with you, then you’ll have a great mobile source of warmth. You can equip and use a torch in your main hand, and because it’s a source of fire, it will warm you up quickly. You can also toss torches on the ground near you and stand beside them. They will provide a great source of light while fighting or gathering at night while also providing quality heat.

That’s how you can ensure you stay nice and warm at night in LEGO Fortnite. No matter if you’re at your village building or out in the wild gathering, you can use campfires and torches to ensure you stay toasty!