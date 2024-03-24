The day and night cycle in Dragon’s Dogma 2 affects which quests you can do, the number of enemies you encounter, and more. But how do you tell if you’re close to nightfall or not? Here’s how to tell time in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to Tell Time

Capcom managed to create a beautiful, immersive in-game clock that blends in so well with the Dragon’s Dogma 2‘s aesthetic that it hides in plain sight. In fact, I didn’t notice it until my friend pointed it out to me. The in-game clock is the background of the pause menu. When you open the menu, you’ll notice a ring bordering the map, decorated with a bright, yellow sun symbol for daytime and a dark, starry sky symbolizing night. There’s also an icon at the top-center of the ring, which looks like a fish symbol or one-half of a bowtie.

To tell time easily in Dragon’s Dogma 2, open the pause menu and note what symbol is behind the center icon. If the icon is on the yellow sun, you’re safe to assume it’s afternoon. The ring will move counterclockwise as time passes. For a good visual example, take a look at the images I added above and below. I also recommend testing it yourself by talking to Glenna at the Stardrop Inn to pass the time or you can sit on a bench and doze off, then open up the pause menu to see how the ring changed. That said, make sure you don’t have any timed quests going on when you do this.

You should also listen to your Pawns. Yes, you might get tired of them pointing out every ladder in sight, but they do offer good information, such as when the sun is setting. However, they’ll also comment if you decide to rest at an inn even if it’s still daytime.

As noted in an early tutorial, time changes several things in the in-game world. You’ll face different monsters, find your food has spoiled, or even discover that an off-limits location is now open. If you’re like me, you’ll lose track of how long you’ve been playing and find yourself in a predicament when night falls and you’re far away from a town or campsite. Knowing how to tell time in-game makes all the difference.

That's everything you need to know about telling time in Dragon's Dogma 2.