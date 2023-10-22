How to Turn Off Fall Damage in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

If you find yourself web-swinging around New York in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 only to miss a swing, eat a face full of pavement, and rack up some damage, it’s not a bug, it’s a feature! In this guide we’ll be covering how to toggle fall damage off and on in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

How to Disable and Enable Fall Damage in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

For the first time ever in the modern Spider-Man series of games, you can be defeated by the sidewalk. A missed swing or two can result in some serious damage to Spider-Man as gravity plummets you into the ground. Luckily, this optional fight for your life can be toggled on or off in the settings.

RELATED: How to Fast Travel in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Open the main menu, head to Settings and Gameplay. Then, scroll down to the options around Swing Assists. The very last option in this section will be to turn on or off fall damage. It’s entirely up to how you want to play the game. For a little more realism, you could leave it on to keep you on your toes while you zip around the city at breakneck speeds. If you don’t want the added stress of being a slip-up away from becoming a Spider-Pancake, though, you’ll probably want to turn it off for a more chill experience.

That’s how you can turn the fall damage in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on or off easily in the settings. Pick your poison and then get back to the web-swinging goodness!