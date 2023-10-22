Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 features fast travel that, skipping the first game’s subway, takes you to your destination with super-fast SSD speed. If you’ve just started, though, you might be wondering just how to fast travel in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, so here’s the rundown.

How to Unlock Spider-Man 2’s Fast Travel

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s fast travel is fast, really fast. You may have seen the clip floating about on X that had the player all but teleporting to another part of the city. Unfortunately, if you’ve just started playing Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, fast travel will initially be out of your reach.

I’m not just talking about the opening tutorial missions, either. Beat those and you still won’t be able to fast travel. So what’s going on? Do you have to visit the area you want to fast travel to first? Do you have to climb to the top of the highest building, Assassin’s Creed Mirage-style? Not quite.

In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, you can only fast travel to a district after you’ve unlocked its second progress tier.

There are activities to undertake in each district, such as photo opportunities, rescue missions, or collecting Sandman’s memory crystals. When you complete one of those, your district progress bar will rise. Hit the second marker/tier on that bar and you can fast travel to that district.

To find activities in a district, just swing around and push R3. However, not all the activities are available initially; some are unlocked as you progress through the game.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 says that stopping crimes — those red markers that pop up — also counts as progress. However, I found that stopping crime was shifting the bar at a glacial pace. Instead, I found it easier to wait until mission four or five when more activities were unlocked.

You’ll have to reach the second tier for every district you want to fast travel to, but it’s not the end of the world — web-swinging (and web-winging) is half the fun of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

How to Fast Travel to a District in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Once you’ve unlocked fast travel in a district, you can use it any time you’re not undertaking a mission. Press your controller’s touchpad, which should take you to the main map. Now, move your cursor to the district you want to go to (the first one I unlocked was Little Odessa). Then, hold down the triangle button to fast travel. If the words ‘fast travel’ are faded, you’ve not unlocked it in that area.

Hold the button until the progress bar fills and you’ll find yourself in that district without so much as a pause for loading. And that’s how to fast travel in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.