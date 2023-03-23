If you’ve jumped into the Diablo 4 early access beta for people who pre-ordered (or received a code from ordering a Double Down from KFC), you may have noticed a very off putting and irritating effect. Any time your HP falls below a certain threshold, your screen edges fill with a red effect and an uncomfortable heartbeat sound effect starts constantly playing. This article takes a look into if there is anything that can be done about it.

How to Turn Off Low HP Heartbeat Effect in Diablo 4

After going through all the settings available in the beta version of Diablo 4, I can say that unfortunately there is currently no way to remove the screen wide effect and no options to disable the heartbeat sound effect either. Hopefully the developer Blizzard Entertainment will hear enough feedback on people not liking this effect and tone it down or at least provide an option in the accessibility settings to be able to disable it for Diablo 4’s full release on June 6th.

In the meantime, there is really only one way that you can mitigate the sound effect, which is to lower the effects volume in the settings. It does the trick, but it’s not a great workaround as you won’t then be able to hear most of the other actually cool sound effects in Diablo 4.

It’s a shame that there isn’t any option to disable the low HP heartbeat effect in the Diablo 4 beta, so it’s something that even more players will just have to put up with in the open beta this coming weekend. Let’s all hope that Blizzard hears the complaints and addresses it sooner rather than later.

