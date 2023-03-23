A new Diablo means new systems, changes, and updates — and Diablo 4 is no exception. There are a bunch of new features and different ways things are done in the upcoming entry. One of the changes is the weapons for specific classes; some classes can have multiple different types of weapons equipped, but it’s not clear how to switch between them. We take a look at how that all works, so read on if the process has left you scratching your head!

How to Switch Weapon Type in Diablo 4

In Diablo 4, classes such as the Barbarian and Rogue have multiple weapon slots in their inventory where they can equip different weapon types. The way it works isn’t how you’d think. There’s no specific weapon swap key to change from your club to your sword or dagger to bow. Instead, what you need to do is simply use a skill that features that weapon type and when you do, your character will automatically swap out their weapons.

The Barbarian, for example, has skills that have the tag Dual Wield and skills that have the tag Bludgeoning. If you have equipped both a blunt weapon and a pair of dual wield, you can use a dual wield skill like Frenzy to start attacking with your dual wield weapons and then use a bludgeoning skill like Hammer of the Ancients to switch to your club. This will work the same way for any other class that can equip multiple weapons and use skills that have weapon-specific tags.

Due to the weapons being swapped out based on the skill being used, make sure your skill build is using your strongest weapons or that you’re upgrading your weapons to suit the skills you enjoy using the most. Otherwise you’ll find yourself suddenly hitting like a wet noodle when your legendary sword gets switched for a common club because you like using Hammer of the Ancients but haven’t found a strong blunt weapon to equip yet. Luckily, it’s very easy to reset and respec your skills so you can focus on skills for your best weapons until you find upgrades for your other weapons.

That’s all there is to know about how to switch your weapon type in Diablo 4. It’s basically automatic now, depending on the skills you use, so keep that in mind when equipping weapons and skills to make sure you get the most out of the system! We’ve also got advice for if you’re having trouble dropping items from your inventory in the game or just want to know if your progress from the beta will carry over to the full game launch.