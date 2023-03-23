If you’ve been playing in the early access beta from pre-ordering Diablo 4 or are looking forward to jumping into the open beta this weekend, you might be wondering whether you get to keep your character in the full game. Read on to find out what happens to your progress!

Can You Keep Your Character from the Diablo 4 Beta in the Full Game?

Characters that you’ve made and have been playing in the early access beta for Diablo 4 will carry over into the open beta starting on March 24th, but after that beta ends, sadly so too will the existence of your characters. They will not carry over from the beta to the full release of the game later in the year.

It will still be fun to try out the new classes included in the open beta. This time around, the Druid and the Necromancer will be playable, after being locked during the early access beta. Just make sure you don’t get too attached to any of the characters you make as you’ll have to wave them farewell at the end of the beta weekend.

The main thing that will carry over is the exclusive rewards earned from leveling a character up to level 20! The Early Voyager title and the super cute Beta Wolf Pack back attachment cosmetic item will be earned from getting any character to level 20 and will show up as rewards for you when the full game launches. Honestly, the Wolf Pack alone makes it worth playing and leveling through to meet the requirements.

So, whilst you don’t get to keep your characters from the Diablo 4 betas for the full release, at least you do get to earn some rewards to use when the game launches! And if what you experience convinces you to pick up the game, there are some nifty pre-order bonuses on offer for the different editions.