Monopoly GO Railroad Rally Rewards, Milestones, & Free Dice Rolls

Running April 26 – 28, Monopoly GO Railroad Rally milestone rewards will offer players free dice rolls, sticker packs, and cash for completing milestone levels. The solo challenge is the first in tandem with the newest Partners event.
All Monopoly GO Railroad Rally Rewards & Prizes
The Monopoly GO Railroad Rally milestone rewards include 49 milestone levels with a total of 14,005 free dice rolls to collect. Players will also have the opportunity to collect thousands of Parade Partners tokens. Below is every reward to collect during the Railroad Rally challenge.
|Milestone Level
|Points Needed
|Reward
|1
|5 Points
|70 Tokens
|2
|10 Points
|20 Dice Rolls
|3
|10 Points
|Cash
|4
|10 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|5
|55 Points
|85 Dice Rolls
|6
|15 Points
|80 Tokens
|7
|20 Points
|Cash Boost (5 Min)
|8
|20 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|9
|25 Points
|120 Tokens
|10
|150 Points
|200 Dice Rolls
|
|11
|30 Points
|Cash
|12
|35 Points
|160 Tokens
|13
|35 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|14
|40 Points
|220 Tokens
|15
|300 Points
|350 Dice Rolls
|16
|40 Points
|Cash
|17
|45 Points
|Cash Grab Boost (10 Min)
|18
|50 Points
|Gold Sticker Pack
|19
|55 Points
|250 Tokens
|20
|700 Points
|Celebration Train Token
|
|21
|60 Points
|Cash
|22
|70 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|23
|80 Points
|250 Tokens
|24
|60 Points
|Cash
|25
|1,250 Points
|1,000 Dice Rolls
|26
|80 Points
|Cash
|27
|120 Points
|High Roller Boost (10 Min)
|28
|130 Points
|280 Tokens
|29
|150 Points
|100 Dice Rolls
|30
|900 Points
|Cash
|
|31
|225 Points
|300 Tokens
|32
|400 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|33
|350 Points
|200 Dice Rolls
|34
|300 Points
|400 Tokens
|35
|1,800 Points
|1,500 Dice Rolls
|36
|500 Points
|400 Tokens
|37
|600 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|38
|700 Points
|Cash Boost (10 Min)
|39
|800 Points
|500 Tokens
|40
|3,200 Points
|2,400 Dice Rolls
|
|41
|900 Points
|Magenta Sticker Pack
|42
|1,000 Points
|650 Tokens
|43
|1,200 Points
|750 Dice Rolls
|44
|2,500 Points
|150 Cash
|45
|1,300 Points
|900 Dice Rolls
|46
|1,200 Points
|Cash
|47
|1,500 Points
|Magenta Sticker Pack
|48
|1,600 Points
|800 Tokens
|49
|7,500 Points
|6,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack
How to Play Railroad Rally in Monopoly GO
Monopoly GO Railroad Rally milestone rewards are earned by landing on four different tiles: GO, Just Visiting, Free Parking, and Go To Jail. This four-corner event is one that I dislike, as it can be difficult to land on the required tiles for points.
When participating in the Railroad Rally challenge, I recommend resisting the use of a high roll modifier. By staying between 5-10, players will increase their odds of landing on the tile while extending dice rolls. This is the type of event where rolling high will burn dice rapidly with little reward.
How to Get Free Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO
Dice rolls are a must for any Monopoly GO minigame, and Parade Partners is no exception. To earn free dice rolls, players should finish daily Quick Wins, complete sticker challenges, work towards milestone rewards in solo and leaderboard challenges, and unlock progress levels in the Partners event. To get more rolls, check out our free dice rolls article, which updates daily with the newest codes.
If you're looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs.