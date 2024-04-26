Monopoly GO Railroad Rally Rewards, Milestones, & Free Dice Rolls

Running April 26 – 28, Monopoly GO Railroad Rally milestone rewards will offer players free dice rolls, sticker packs, and cash for completing milestone levels. The solo challenge is the first in tandem with the newest Partners event.

All Monopoly GO Railroad Rally Rewards & Prizes

The Monopoly GO Railroad Rally milestone rewards include 49 milestone levels with a total of 14,005 free dice rolls to collect. Players will also have the opportunity to collect thousands of Parade Partners tokens. Below is every reward to collect during the Railroad Rally challenge.

Milestone Level Points Needed Reward 1 5 Points 70 Tokens 2 10 Points 20 Dice Rolls 3 10 Points Cash 4 10 Points Green Sticker Pack 5 55 Points 85 Dice Rolls 6 15 Points 80 Tokens 7 20 Points Cash Boost (5 Min) 8 20 Points Green Sticker Pack 9 25 Points 120 Tokens 10 150 Points 200 Dice Rolls 11 30 Points Cash 12 35 Points 160 Tokens 13 35 Points Green Sticker Pack 14 40 Points 220 Tokens 15 300 Points 350 Dice Rolls 16 40 Points Cash 17 45 Points Cash Grab Boost (10 Min) 18 50 Points Gold Sticker Pack 19 55 Points 250 Tokens 20 700 Points Celebration Train Token 21 60 Points Cash 22 70 Points Pink Sticker Pack 23 80 Points 250 Tokens 24 60 Points Cash 25 1,250 Points 1,000 Dice Rolls 26 80 Points Cash 27 120 Points High Roller Boost (10 Min) 28 130 Points 280 Tokens 29 150 Points 100 Dice Rolls 30 900 Points Cash 31 225 Points 300 Tokens 32 400 Points Blue Sticker Pack 33 350 Points 200 Dice Rolls 34 300 Points 400 Tokens 35 1,800 Points 1,500 Dice Rolls 36 500 Points 400 Tokens 37 600 Points Blue Sticker Pack 38 700 Points Cash Boost (10 Min) 39 800 Points 500 Tokens 40 3,200 Points 2,400 Dice Rolls 41 900 Points Magenta Sticker Pack 42 1,000 Points 650 Tokens 43 1,200 Points 750 Dice Rolls 44 2,500 Points 150 Cash 45 1,300 Points 900 Dice Rolls 46 1,200 Points Cash 47 1,500 Points Magenta Sticker Pack 48 1,600 Points 800 Tokens 49 7,500 Points 6,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play Railroad Rally in Monopoly GO

Monopoly GO Railroad Rally milestone rewards are earned by landing on four different tiles: GO, Just Visiting, Free Parking, and Go To Jail. This four-corner event is one that I dislike, as it can be difficult to land on the required tiles for points.

When participating in the Railroad Rally challenge, I recommend resisting the use of a high roll modifier. By staying between 5-10, players will increase their odds of landing on the tile while extending dice rolls. This is the type of event where rolling high will burn dice rapidly with little reward.

How to Get Free Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

Dice rolls are a must for any Monopoly GO minigame, and Parade Partners is no exception. To earn free dice rolls, players should finish daily Quick Wins, complete sticker challenges, work towards milestone rewards in solo and leaderboard challenges, and unlock progress levels in the Partners event. To get more rolls, check out our free dice rolls article, which updates daily with the newest codes.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

