Monopoly GO Railroad Rally Rewards, Milestones, & Free Dice Rolls

Laura Gray
Published: Apr 26, 2024 10:58 am

Running April 26 – 28, Monopoly GO Railroad Rally milestone rewards will offer players free dice rolls, sticker packs, and cash for completing milestone levels. The solo challenge is the first in tandem with the newest Partners event.

All Monopoly GO Railroad Rally Rewards & Prizes

The Monopoly GO Railroad Rally milestone rewards include 49 milestone levels with a total of 14,005 free dice rolls to collect. Players will also have the opportunity to collect thousands of Parade Partners tokens. Below is every reward to collect during the Railroad Rally challenge.

Milestone LevelPoints NeededReward
15 Points70 Tokens
210 Points20 Dice Rolls
310 PointsCash
410 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
555 Points85 Dice Rolls
615 Points80 Tokens
720 PointsCash Boost (5 Min)
820 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
925 Points120 Tokens
10150 Points200 Dice Rolls
1130 PointsCash
1235 Points160 Tokens
1335 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
1440 Points220 Tokens
15300 Points350 Dice Rolls
1640 PointsCash
1745 PointsCash Grab Boost (10 Min)
1850 PointsGold Sticker Pack
1955 Points250 Tokens
20700 PointsCelebration Train Token
2160 PointsCash
2270 PointsPink Sticker Pack
2380 Points250 Tokens
2460 PointsCash
251,250 Points1,000 Dice Rolls
2680 PointsCash
27120 PointsHigh Roller Boost (10 Min)
28130 Points280 Tokens
29150 Points100 Dice Rolls
30900 PointsCash
31225 Points300 Tokens
32400 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
33350 Points200 Dice Rolls
34300 Points400 Tokens
351,800 Points1,500 Dice Rolls
36500 Points400 Tokens
37600 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
38700 PointsCash Boost (10 Min)
39800 Points500 Tokens
403,200 Points2,400 Dice Rolls
41900 PointsMagenta Sticker Pack
421,000 Points650 Tokens
431,200 Points750 Dice Rolls
442,500 Points150 Cash
451,300 Points900 Dice Rolls
461,200 PointsCash
471,500 PointsMagenta Sticker Pack
481,600 Points800 Tokens
497,500 Points6,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play Railroad Rally in Monopoly GO

Monopoly GO Railroad Rally milestone rewards are earned by landing on four different tiles: GO, Just Visiting, Free Parking, and Go To Jail. This four-corner event is one that I dislike, as it can be difficult to land on the required tiles for points.

When participating in the Railroad Rally challenge, I recommend resisting the use of a high roll modifier. By staying between 5-10, players will increase their odds of landing on the tile while extending dice rolls. This is the type of event where rolling high will burn dice rapidly with little reward.

Related: Monopoly GO Fans Resort To Desperate Measures Amid Insane Low Sticker Odds

How to Get Free Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

Dice rolls are a must for any Monopoly GO minigame, and Parade Partners is no exception. To earn free dice rolls, players should finish daily Quick Wins, complete sticker challenges, work towards milestone rewards in solo and leaderboard challenges, and unlock progress levels in the Partners event. To get more rolls, check out our free dice rolls article, which updates daily with the newest codes.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

Laura Gray
Laura Gray is the Managing Editor for Gamepur, a writer for the Escapist, and an avid Pokemon, Dungeons & Dragons, and farming sim enthusiast. They spend their time chasing their toddler, playing casual Pokemon TCG matches, and destroying the kitchen with cooking projects. Laura's previous work can be seen at Screen Rant and Dexerto, and they can be contacted at [email protected].