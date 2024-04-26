A Steam Deck with Top Spin 2K25 graphics on it.
Is Top Spin 2K25 Playable on Steam Deck?

Can you ball on the go?
Shaun Cichacki
Published: Apr 26, 2024 04:25 pm

Top Spin 2K25 is the perfect game to take on the road — especially if you want to keep your skills in check. Here’s what you need to know about whether it will work on the Steam Deck or if you’ll need to wait before you can play on the go.

Is Top Spin 2K25 Steam Deck Verified?

A created character hitting a backhand hit in Top Spin 2K25
As of the time of this writing, Top Spin 2K25 is not Steam Deck verified but is playable after some Proton tweaking. If you try to play the game out of the box as intended, you’re going to be treated to a buggy mess, as can be seen in a post on r/TopSpin. Missing textures and missing player models plague the game currently on the portable PC as it stands.

It seems if you want to play Top Spin 2K25 on the go, you’re going to need to download newer Proton settings to make this happen. Even then, it’s not a guarantee to get the game working. It may be more beneficial to wait until the game is officially verified before purchasing it with the sole intent of playing portable.

There are also a few other things that may hold you back from wanting to purchase Top Spin 2K25 for Steam Deck exclusive play. The fact that MyCareer requires online at all times could be another make or break for you, especially if you’re hoping to level up your character on the go. I mean, you could hook up with a hotspot or something like that, but the risk of losing progress because of a bad signal sounds like a worse time.

If you’re looking to play portable, you could always connect with Remote Play to the console version of the game, either through your phone or through something like the PlayStation Portal. Otherwise, wait for official word from 2K and Hangar 13 regarding Steam Deck compatibility.

Top Spin 2K25 is available now on PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S.

