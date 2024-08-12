Although many people were eager to try Wuthering Waves when it was first released, some players will end up losing interest or don’t have the time to continue to play. In that case, you can uninstall the game from your device to free up your storage space. Here’s how to uninstall Wuthering Waves.

How to Delete Wuthering Waves

While downloading Wuthering Waves is pretty easy, some players may struggle to find a way to uninstall the game from their device. In this guide, we’ll discuss the steps you need to take to delete this program on various platforms.

How to Uninstall Wuthering Waves From Your PC

If you play the game on a PC, you can follow these steps to remove the program:

Open the Control Panel by using the Search Bar. Click Uninstall a Program under the Programs section. Scroll down until you find Wuthering Waves. Right-click and select Uninstall.

While you can download the game directly from the website, some players may install the game via the Epic Games Store. In this case, you can follow this instruction to uninstall Wuthering Waves:

Launch the Epic Games launcher. Select Library on the upper-left side. Find Wuthering Waves on your game list. Click the three small dots and select Uninstall. Select the Uninstall button again to confirm.

How to Remove Wuthering Waves from Mobile

Uninstalling Wuthering Waves from your phone is much easier since most devices allow you to delete an app directly from the home screen. Here are the steps you can follow:

Find Wuthering Waves on your phone. Hold the icon for several seconds until a pop-up menu appears. Select Uninstall and press Ok to confirm.

Alternatively, you can also go to the app library section on the Google Play Store or App Store. This method requires more steps, and I don’t really recommend it since it still does the same thing.

How to Delete the Game from PlayStation

The process of uninstalling Wuthering Waves from your PlayStation is the same as any other game on this device. You can follow these instructions if you need more help:

Turn on your PlayStation device. Go to Settings and select Storage. Click Games and Apps in the Console Storage section. Select Wuthering Waves and click Delete. Press Ok to confirm your choice.

As you can see, uninstalling Wuthering Waves is very simple. If you still see the game’s icon on your screen, you can consider restarting your device.

