How to Unlock Agent Smith in MultiVersus

The first new character to arrive in MultiVersus after the official launch is set to be Agent Smith from The Matrix. This guide will cover how you can unlock the Fighter and what you can do to get him early for your roster.

MultiVersus: How to Get Agent Smith

Reach Tier 20 in the Agent Smith Rift event to unlock him or purchase him with Fighter currency upon release. Players who stay up to date on the Rift events in MultiVersus will be able to claim the agent at no cost. However, he won’t be available until at least mid-June. If you were one of the players who reached Tier 20, then you can claim the Fighter up to two weeks earlier than the rest of the player base. Of course, you can always go back into the Rifts if you’re behind. But Agent Smith’s event will be done after July 30.

Those of you who don’t want to spend your time in the Rift events will have two purchase options. The easiest option is to just buy Agent Smith with real-life currency. Premium currency in MultiVersus is called Gleamium and you can get about 450 for $4.99. Joker, who is the most recent Fighter to appear, costs 1,250 Gleamium. So expect to pay a little over $10 for The Matrix agent if you don’t want to wait.

Of course, there is always the choice to save up your Fighter currency and purchase Agent Smith through gameplay. Joker costs about 6,000 Fighter currency, so I would imagine new characters fall under the same umbrella. The best way to earn more currency is to complete daily challenges, level up your Fighters, and complete Rift events. That means Rifts are still your best friend if you don’t want to waste real cash.

MultiVersus is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

