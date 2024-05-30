MultiVersus has its fair share of currencies, and that can lead to a bit of confusion. Fighter Currency is arguably the most important, though, as it unlocks characters without having to spend real money. Here’s how to get Fighter Currency fast in MultiVersus.

How to Get Fighter Currency Fast in MultiVersus

There are several ways to earn Fighter Currency, and they all take a bit of grinding. Starting with the Battle Pass is simplest, as it allows players to map out how much Fighter Currency they’re going to get. Like Fortnite, which provides V-Bucks via its Battle Pass, MultiVersus hands out this important currency for players plowing through the season’s content.

Missions also provide plenty of Fighter Currency. Not every mission will reward players with the currency, but there’s a way to check before jumping into the quest and spending hours finishing it. Picking out the right Missions and knocking them out fast will help the Fighter Currency flow.

Just playing the game and not worrying about the Battle Pass or missions is another way to earn Fighter Currency. Increasing the player level can land gamers what they’re after, as does grinding Fighter Mastery for different characters. 100 Fighter Currency is delivered for reaching level five with a character, and that reward only goes up as players arrive at levels 10 and 14.

Of course, Fighter Currency isn’t the only valuable asset in MultiVersus. Thankfully, The Escapist has everyone covered with guides on how to get Prestige Points and Gleamium.

And that’s how to get Fighter Currency fast in MultiVersus. If you’re interested in more content, here’s a list of all the characters available in the fighting game.

MultiVersus is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

