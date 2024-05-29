Batman, Buggs, and Arya in MultiVersus art.
How to Get Prestige Points in MultiVersus

MultiVersus is here, and there are all kinds of features to learn about. One of the most important is the game’s currency, which includes Prestige Points. If you’re looking to get a bunch of Prestige Points in MultiVersus quickly, here’s how to get the job done.

How to Get Prestige Points in MultiVersus

Multiversus, Batman crossing his arms. This image is part of an article about how to get prestige points in MultiVersus.

Prestige Points are acquired by collecting cosmetics in the game, but it’s not as simple as taking the points you earn from the first item you get and redeeming them for a skin or emote. There are five cosmetic rarities in MultiVersus – Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, and Legendary – and the higher the rarity, the more Prestige Points are rewarded.

It’s also important to note that the amount of Prestige Points provided depends on what kind of item you collected. But once your inventory is stacked with Prestige Points, you can head to the Store and redeem them for sick items, such as Announcer Packs, Banners, Emotes, Ringouts, or Variants.

How to Use Prestige Points in MultiVersus

Once you head to the Store in the Main Menu, you’ll find plenty of items available for Prestige Points. Some cost a lot more than others, such as The Batman Who Laughs Joker skin for 100,000 points, but there will always be good bargains. If you’re looking to stack your inventory quickly, buying up all the Banners and Emotes is the way to go, as they typically only cost a little over 10,000 points.

And that’s how to get Prestige Points in MultiVersus. If you’re interested in more, here’s whether Warner Bros. Games’ new fighting game is crossplay or cross-platform.

MultiVersus is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema, where he's covered various sports games, Call of Duty, the MCU, and other major properties. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67