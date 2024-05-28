Warner Bros. Games is finally ready for players to fully dive into its fighting game, MultiVersus. However, despite the game having been around for a long time, there are still things to learn about the title. So, is MultiVersus crossplay or cross-platform?

Is MultiVersus Crossplay?

Whenever a multiplayer game comes out, players want to know whether they can play with their friends on other consoles. Thankfully, that won’t be an issue in MultiVersus, as the game does offer crossplay, meaning someone on a PlayStation 5 can battle against someone on Xbox and vice versa.

That’s probably a relief for many because, in this day and age, everyone has different preferences when it comes to consoles. But choosing different sides in the console war shouldn’t break up a friend group and stop them from being able to play with each other.

Is MultiVersus Cross-Platform?

Now that the crossplay issue is settled, it’s time to figure out whether MultiVersus is cross-platform. Once again, WBG has everyone covered, allowing gamers to play the title on one system and then load it up on another. That means that anyone who has systems in different places can continue their MultiVersus journey without a hitch.

With the game being available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, cross-platform is an especially big deal, as players may have upgraded one system and not the other. So, whatever the situation, MultiVersus is ready to offer a new fighting experience for anyone who wants to give it a go.

And that’s whether MultiVersus is crossplay or cross-platform. If you’re interested in more content about the fighting game, here are all of the characters in the game listed.

MultiVersus is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

