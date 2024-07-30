Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (CoD: MW3) is filled with crossovers. Season 5 brings the latest, with a WWE tie-in just in time for SummerSlam. Here’s how to unlock every WWE event reward in MW3 & Warzone.

How To Unlock WWE Items During the MW3 Season 5 Event

There are two main types of events in MW3. Some are XP-based, offering rewards for hitting XP goals and an XP Boost when using a certain Operator Bundle. The other type features sets of challenges to complete for rewards, with an additional bonus available for reaching event mastery. The WWE Event in MW3 Season 5 falls in the latter category.

The WWE SummerSlam event features seven rewards unlockable via challenges, with an Operator available for unlock by completing all of them. Each reward can be unlocked by completing one of three challenges, with an option available in Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone. Here’s every reward and how to unlock them:

In the Spotlight Calling Card

The “In the Spotlight” calling card is an animated calling card and features Ghost in wrestling attire with his fist raised to the air. Here are the challenges to get it in every mode:

Multiplayer: Get 10 Point Blank Kills with a Shotgun

Zombies: Get 200 Point Blank Kills with a Shotgun

Warzone: Interrogate 3 Operators

Enter the Ring Emblem

The “Enter the Ring” Emblem is animated and depicts the iconic gate and runway pro wrestlers use to make their entrances to the ring, complete with pyrotechnics. Here are the unlock challenges to get it in every mode:

Multiplayer: Get 50 Operator Kills with Gunslinger Vest Perk Equipped and Akimbo Equipped on a pistol

Zombies: Get 200 Akimbo Kills with a Handgun

Warzone: Get 3 Operator Kills with any Killstreak

WWE Large Decal

This reward is a Large Decal of the WWE Logo, which is equipable on every weapon in MW3 and Warzone. These are its unlock challenges:

Multiplayer: Get 20 Operator Kills with the Riot Shield or Sledgehammer

Zombies: Get 250 Kills with a Melee Weapon

Warzone: Get 2 Operator Kills while Driving or Riding a Vehicle.

Battle Pass XP Token

This reward is a one-time-use consumable. Using this token will double the amount of Battle Pass XP earned in its duration. Here’s how to unlock it:

Multiplayer: Get 2 Operator 1 Shot 2 Kills

Zombies: Get 20 1 Shot 2 Kills

Warzone: Get 2 Operator Kills with a Finishing Move

Summer Slam Weapon Sticker

This reward allows players to put the logo for the WWE SummerSlam event in Cleveland on their MW3 and Warzone weapons as a sticker. Here’s what you’ll need to do to get it:

Multiplayer: Perform 5 Executions

Zombies: Get 5 Special Zombie Kills with Melee Weapons

Warzone: Get 3 Operator Kills with Executions

Undisputed Champion Charm

This charm allows players to add a miniature version of the WWE’s iconic Championship Belt to their weapons. Here’s how to unlock it:

Multiplayer: Get 25 Operator Kills with an LMG

Zombies: Get 400 Hipfire Kills with an LMG

Warzone: Place in the Top 10 5 Times

Tier Skip – Battle Pass

This consumable token will allow you to skip a Battle Pass Tier or claim one reward depending on whether you have your Battle Pass set to automatic. To unlock it, complete one of these three challenges:

Multiplayer: Get 20 Operator Kills with a Frag Grenade or Sticky Grenade with the Modular Assault Rig Perk Equipped

Zombies: Get 400 Explosive Damage Kills

Warzone: Get 5 Operator Melee Kills

How To Unlock the Wrestler’s Uniform Operator Skin

After completing enough challenges to unlock all seven Rewards, you will unlock the Wrestler’s Uniform Operator skin for Scorch. This variant depicts the character in basic wrestling attire, complete with a WWE Championship Belt.

And that is how to get every WWE Event Reward in MW3 and Warzone.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

