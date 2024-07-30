How to Unlock the Spear in MW3 & Warzone Season 5

The melee weapon selection is already quite large in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (CoD: MW3) and Warzone, but it will expand even more soon. The Spear is a melee weapon players can unlock in MW3, but it’s unavailable at the start of Season 5.

When Can You Unlock the Spear in MW3?

The Spear is unavailable to unlock in MW3 until the Season 5 Reloaded update comes out. This seasonal update is usually released at the halfway point of the current season. I estimated an exact release date for Season 5 Reloaded in a previous guide if you’re curious.

When Season 5 Reloaded is released, the Spear is going to be unlocked through the Classified section of the Battle Pass. As with all weapons on the Battle Pass, the Spear will be featured in a free sector, so you don’t have to buy the premium version to unlock it.

How to Unlock the Spear in MW3

After the Spear is released on the Battle Pass, you’ll need to complete five total challenges to unlock it. Since the Spear is a melee weapon, the challenges will be centered around using melee weapons in MW3, Warzone, or Zombies. The challenges will likely require you to get certain kills with the Spear or use it in a specific way.

The Spear is going to be unlockable through the Classified Battle Pass sector. Screenshot by The Escapist

You’ll need to complete four reward challenges before you can complete the fifth and final challenge that unlocks the Spear. All of the challenges and rewards are available to view by clicking on the Classified sector of the Battle Pass. Once you’ve completed all five challenges, the Spear becomes immediately available to use by heading to the Melee section of the Secondary Weapons tab in the Gunsmith.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

