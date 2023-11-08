How to Unlock Sylvanas Windrunner in Warcraft Rumble

Warcraft Rumble will have seasonal rewards for participating in the PvP game modes, and the first is for Sylvanas Windrunner, so here’s how to unlock her.

How to Get Sylvanas Windrunner in Warcraft Rumble

Warcraft Rumble has an awesome mix of PvE and PvP game modes and content to play. The seasonal rewards for this game are currently tied to PvP. This means if you want to earn awesome limited times rewards such as Sylvanas Windrunner, you’ll need to put on your game face and take it to the other players!

When you play matches you’ll earn Honor each time you rack up a win. To earn Sylvanas Windrunner in PvP Season 1 you’ll need to rack up a total of 10,000 honor. This may seem like a lot but because your rank is per leader, the more leaders you have the easier this becomes as well. As you progress you’ll earn some nice XP and Gold rewards as well, especially while you’re winning.

The Bronze ranks are incredibly easy to breeze through and you’ll be racking up win after win. It’s very easy to reach 2,000 Honor. It’ll honestly be easier than the PvE content half the time in the lower ranks. Simply doing this across 5 different leaders would get you enough Honor to earn Sylvanas and you probably won’t even break a sweat!

That’s how you can earn yourself Sylvanas Windrunner in PvP Season 1 in Warcraft Rumble. Sylvanas is an excellent leader so make sure you get stuck in to some PvP to earn her before the season ends!

