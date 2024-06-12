How to Unlock the Automatic Energy Blueprint in MW3 & Warzone

A new weapon blueprint is available to earn in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. Named “Automatic Energy,” this blueprint is for the Bruen MK9 light machine gun and can be unlocked in MW3 and Warzone simply by watching a specific Twitch stream.

Steps to Earn Automatic Energy in MW3 and Warzone

The Automatic Energy blueprint is themed around Monster Energy drinks, which already have a few cosmetics in MW3 and Warzone. All you have to do to unlock the Automatic Energy blueprint is watch one of two Twitch streams. The streamers are TeePee and Symfuhny, both of whom are sponsored by Monster. You have to watch either stream for one hour total to earn the blueprint, which becomes usable after restarting MW3 and Warzone.

You can see the complete list of steps to unlock Automatic Energy below:

Tune into TeePee or Symfuhny’s Twitch stream between now and June 15

Watch for one hour to unlock Automatic Energy (watching for 30 minutes unlocks the Energy Express vehicle skin)

Ensure your Twitch account is linked with your Activision account so you can claim the rewards

Visit the “Drops” section of Twitch to see your current progress toward the Monster rewards

Once you have watched for a sufficient amount of time, restart your MW3 or Warzone application and then view the Bruen MK9 in the Gunsmith to equip the Automatic Energy blueprint

The Monster rewards from Twitch. Screenshot by The Escapist

If your accounts are linked correctly and you’ve watched the right stream for an hour, then your Automatic Energy blueprint should be waiting for you the next time you open MW3 or Warzone. This is a limited-time blueprint, so make sure to tune into TeePee or Symfuhny’s stream on or before June 15 to claim your rewards.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

