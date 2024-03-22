Artisan goods are key to making money in Stardew Valley, and now players can use fish to rake in the cash thanks to the new Fish Smoker added to the game during the 1.6 Update.

The Fish Smoker is similar to other craftable machines, taking in raw fish and producing smoked fish in different categories. To help players out, we have compiled every way to get the Fish Smoker, how to use it, and what the earnings on these new machines can look like for dedicated Stardew Valley fishermen.

How To Unlock The Fish Smoker in Stardew Valley

The Fish Smoker is obtained by purchasing the recipe from the Fish Shop after reaching Level 6 in the Fishing Skill. The recipe costs 10,000 Gold and is permanently added to the player’s crafting menu.

Additionally, those who start a save file on the River map following the 1.6 update will start the game with a single Fish Smoker. Still, they won’t be able to craft additional smokers until they obtain the recipe later in the game.

How To Craft The Fish Smoker in Stardew Valley

To craft the Fish Smoker in Stardew Valley, players will need the following list of items:

10 Hardwood

1 Sea Jelly

1 River Jelly

1 Cave Jelly

Hardwood can be obtained by cracking stumps and hollow logs with an upgraded Axe, while the jellies will need to be fished from the bodies of water they live in. The Sea and River Jellies are fairly rare, but easier to fish than Cave Jellies, which must be found in the bodies of water located inside the Mines or Skull Cavern.

How Much Is Smoked Fish Worth in Stardew Valley

Smoked Fish is worth double the base price of the fish originally added to the smoker. If a fish is worth 10 Gold going in, its smoked equivalent will be worth 20 coming out. This makes smoking rare fish particularly worth it, as it can greatly increase the profit players will make. We recommend smoking and Pufferfish, Sturgeon, or Catfish not being used in ponds on the farm.

Stardew Valley 1.6 is available now on PC.