Screenshot by The Escapist
How to Unlock the JAK Salvo in MW3 & Warzone

Joey Carr
Published: Sep 18, 2024 03:02 pm

Season 6 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has gone live and while a bulk of the focus is on the new Battle Pass, there’s additional content available to unlock as well. This includes the JAK Salvo, a new Aftermarket Part for KATT AMR that makes it a viable choice in MW3 and Warzone.

Unlocking the JAK Salvo in MW3 and Warzone

Just because Season 6 is the last season of MW3 doesn’t mean that the developers are changing the formula now. The JAK Salvo is unlocked through the Weekly Challenges system, which has been completely refreshed for the new season. The Aftermarket Part is unlocked the same way as all previous parts through Weekly Challenges.

You can head into the Challenges tab from the main lobby in either MW3 or Warzone and view the Weekly Challenges. From there, you’ll be able to see the week one challenges and the reward for completing them, which is the JAK Salvo.

The week one challenges in Season 6. Screenshot by The Escapist

The week one challenges feature 21 total challenges across multiplayer, zombies, and battle royale. All you need to do to finish the week and unlock the JAK Salvo is complete five of those 21 challenges. This can be done however you see fit, so long as five total challenges are completed in week one. You can complete all five in multiplayer or do a mixture, completing some in multiplayer, some in zombies, and some in battle royale.

Once your five challenges have been completed, the JAK Salvo will be available to equip on the KATT AMR sniper in the Gunsmith. You can equip it by going to the KATT AMR, selecting it, and then viewing the “Conversion Kit” attachment slot.

And that does it for the JAK Salvo and how to unlock it. You can also check out every weapon buff and nerf in the MW3 Season 6 update in our previous guide.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
twitter