Black Ops 6 is right around the corner, but there’s still unfinished business in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3). In fact, Season 6 is gearing up to be the biggest yet, with new modes and weapons on the way. Here are all the weapon buffs and nerfs for MW3 Season 6.

All Weapon Buffs & Nerfs for Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 6

Anyone who dives into Multiplayer will need to keep up with the meta, which means becoming familiar with how different the guns are in Season 6. So, here are all of the changes coming to MW3‘s weapons:

Assault Rifles

STG44 Decreased maximum damage from 36 to 33 (-8%). Decreased maximum damage range from 44.5m to 36.8m (-17%). Decreased near-medium damage range from 51.8m to 44.5m (-14%). Decreased medium damage range from 61m to 53.3m (-13%).



Within its maximum damage range, the STG44 is no longer capable of a 3-shot kill.

M4 (MWII) Increased near-medium damage from 26 to 29 (+12%). Increased minimum damage from 24 to 25 (+4%). Increased head and neck damage multipliers from 1.1x to 1.15x.

Chimera (MWII) Increased minimum damage from 20 to 23 (+15%). Increased maximum damage range from 16m to 25.4m (+59%). Increased near-medium damage range from 31.8m to 41.9m (+32%).

Tempus Razorback (MWII) Increased maximum damage from 29 to 30 (+3%). Increased near-medium damage from 26 to 27 (+4%). Increased minimum damage from 20 to 23 (+15%). Increased near-medium damage range from 32.2m to 39.4m (+22%).

M13C (MWII) Decreased sprint to fire time from 210ms to 189ms (-10%). Decreased recoil gun kick from 35.6deg/s to 28.7deg/s (-19%). Increased maximum damage range from 25.4m to 36.8m (+45%). Increased near-medium damage range from 39.4m to 47m (+19%). Increased medium damage range from 49.8m to 57.4m (+15%).

TR-76 Geist (MWII) Decreased aim down sight time from 280ms to 240ms (-14%). Increased maximum damage range from 24.1m to 33m (+37%). Increased near-medium damage range from 36.8m to 44.5m (+21%). Increased medium damage range from 48.3m to 55.9m (+16%).



Battle Rifles

Lachmann-762 (MWII) Decreased horizontal recoil from 10.8deg/s to 9.6deg/s (-11%). Decreased vertical recoil from 53.6deg/s to 48.2deg/s (-10%). Increased firing aim stability.

Cronen Squall (MWII) Decreased horizontal recoil from 6.9deg/s to 6deg/s (-13%). Decreased vertical recoil from 52deg/s to 47.7deg/s (-8%). Increased firing aim stability.

FTAC Recon (MWII) Decreased horizontal recoil from 5.8deg/s to 4.7deg/s (-19%). Decreased vertical recoil from 63.9deg/s to 53.5deg/s (-16%).

TAQ-V (MWII) Decreased aim down sight time from 290ms to 260ms (-10%). Increased firing aim stability.

SO-14 (MWII) Increased maximum damage range from 19.3m to 22.3m (+16%). Increased near-medium damage range from 31.8m to 34.9m (+10%). Increased medium damage range from 39.6m to 45.7m (+15%).



Submachine Guns

Superi 46 Decreased near-medium damage from 27 to 26 (-4%). Decreased maximum damage range from 18.8m to 13.7m (-27%). Decreased near-medium damage range from 30.5m to 22.9m (-25%). Decreased medium damage range from 41.4m to 33m (-20%).

Static-HV Decreased maximum damage from 33 to 30 (-9%). Decreased near-medium damage from 30 to 28 (-7%). Decreased medium damage from 28 to 26 (-7%). Removed far-medium damage range.



Within its maximum damage range, the Static-HV is no longer capable of a 4-shot kill without a headshot.

ISO 45 (MWII) Increased near-medium damage from 27 to 29 (+7%). Increased minimum damage from 22 to 24 (+9%). Increased maximum damage range from 9.1m to 11.7m (+28%). Increased arm, hand, leg, and foot damage multipliers from 0.95x to 1x.

ISO 9mm (MWII) Increased maximum damage from 24 to 25 (+4%). Increased near-medium damage from 22 to 23 (+5%). Increased medium damage from 20 to 22 (+10%). Increased minimum damage from 17 to 20 (+18%).

PDSW 528 (MWII) Increased maximum damage from 30 to 33 (+10%). Increased near-medium damage from 25 to 30 (+20%). Increased medium damage from 24 to 25 (+4%). Increased minimum damage from 20 to 22 (+10%). Decreased near-medium damage range from 20.6m to 12.7m (-40%). Removed far-medium damage range. Increased headshot damage multiplier from 1.2x to 1.3x.



Adjustments to damage ranges are to compensate for the decreased number of shots to kill.

Fennec 45 (MWII) Increased maximum damage from 25 to 27 (+8%). Increased near-medium damage from 20 to 26 (+30%). Increased medium damage from 18 to 23 (+28%). Increased minimum damage from 17 to 20 (+18). Decreased maximum damage range from 12.7m to 5.1m (-60%). Decreased near-medium damage range from 17.3m to 12.7m (-26%). Decreased medium damage range from 22.6m to 20.3m (-10%).



Adjustments to damage ranges are to compensate for the decreased number of shots to kill.

BAS-P (MWII) Increased near-medium damage from 27 to 28 (+4%). Increased neck and upper torso damage multipliers from 1x to 1.1x.

Vaznev-9K (MWII) Increased maximum damage from 31 to 33 (+6%). Increased medium damage from 25 to 28 (+12%). Increased far-medium damage from 23 to 24 (+4%).



Light Machine Guns

RPK (MWII) JAK Cataclysm Conversion Kit Decreased maximum damage from 140 to 130 (-7%). Decreased near-medium damage from 130 to 120 (-8%). Decreased minimum damage from 120 to 100 (-17%). Decreased maximum damage range from 35.6m to 27.9m (-21%). Decreased near-medium damage range from 50.8m to 40.6m (-20%). Decreased head damage multiplier from 2.1x to 1.5x.

556 Icarus (MWII) Increased near-medium damage from 27 to 28 (+4%). Increased maximum damage range from 24.1m to 33m (+37%). Increased near-medium damage range from 40.6m to 45.7m (+13%). Increased neck and upper torso damage multipliers from 1x to 1.1x. Increased leg and foot damage multipliers from 0.9x to 1x.



Marksman Rifles

EBR-14 (MWII) Increased neck and upper torso damage multipliers from 1.27x to 1.35x. Increased lower torso damage multiplier from 1x to 1.27x.

SP-R 208 (MWII) Increased maximum damage range from 13m to 20.3m (+57%). Increased lower torso damage multiplier from 1x to 1.5x.

Tempus Torrent (MWII) Increased minimum damage from 37 to 43 (+16%). Increased neck, upper torso, and upper arm damage multipliers from 1.1x to 1.2x.

LM-S (MWII) Increased neck and upper torso damage multipliers from 1.25x to 1.35x.

SA-B 50 (MWII) Increased maximum damage range from 10.4m to 17.8m (+71%).



Sniper Rifles

Carrack .300 (MWII) Increased maximum damage from 128 to 140 (+9%). Increased near-medium damage from 95 to 128 (+35%). Increased medium damage from 90 to 95 (+6%). Increased minimum damage from 70 to 73 (+4%). Decreased near-medium damage range from 30.7m to 25.4m (-17%).



Handguns

Basilisk (MWII) Increased maximum damage range from 8.4m to 11.4m (+36%). Increased near-medium damage range from 22.9m to 30.5m (+33%).



And those are all the weapons buffs and nerfs for MW3 Season 6.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

