Guides
How To Unlock the JAK Devastators in MW3 & Warzone

Joey Carr
Published: Sep 11, 2024 01:01 pm

The final week of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone features a unique reward. The JAK Devastators are the last weekly reward you can unlock in Season 5, so let’s see how you can equip them in MW3 and Warzone.

How To Get the JAK Devastators in MW3 and Warzone

The JAK Devastators is an Aftermarket Part for the Reclaimer 18 shotgun, which was a Season 4 Battle Pass weapon. The Aftermarket Part turns the Reclaimer 18 into an akimbo shotgun, meaning you can use two of the weapons, one in each hand.

To unlock the JAK Devastators, you have to complete the week eight Weekly Challenges. Upon completing the week eight challenges, you’ll be rewarded with the Aftermarket Part, in addition to five Battle Pass Tokens. You can also earn the animated Chainbreaker camo if you have completed every other Weekly Challenge in Season 5.

The JAK Devastators in MW3 and Warzone.
The JAK Devastators in MW3. Screenshot by The Escapist

Completing the week eight Weekly Challenges requires you to finish five of the 21 total challenges for the week. There are seven challenges available for each Multiplayer, Zombies, and battle royale. All you have to do is complete five of them across all of the game modes. You can mix and match the challenges, so feel free to complete your five any way you see fit. You could complete one in Multiplayer, one in Zombies, and the other three in battle royale or all five in Multiplayer, for example.

Once you have completed five total challenges, you can equip the Reclaimer 18 shotgun on a loadout, go to the Conversion Kit attachment slot in the Gunsmith, and throw on the JAK Devastators. You’ll want to be quick about completing your challenges and unlocking the JAK Devastators, as Season 6 of MW3 arrives on Sept. 18. After the new season arrives, the JAK Devastators will have to be unlocked via an Armory Challenge.

And that’s how to unlock the JAK Devastators in MW3 and Warzone.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
