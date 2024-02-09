The latest update to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (CoD: MW3) has introduced one of the game’s sneakiest items yet. Here’s how to unlock the Ninja Vest in CoD: MW3.

How to Unlock the Ninja Vest in CoD: MW3

While the Ninja Vest may seem like something that would require hours upon hours to unlock, given its class-defining traits, it’s actually much more straightforward than that. To earn it, all players need to do is complete a total of five daily challenges. You’ll need to diversify the time spent in MW3‘s multiplayer offerings, though, as there are only three daily challenges across each of the modes.

So, dip into Multiplayer, complete your dailies there, and then jump into either Warzone or Zombies to clean up the rest of the challenges. If you’re the kind of player that only sticks to a single mode, then you’ll have to settle for gaining the Ninja Vest over the course of a couple of days given that Daily Challenges, well, restock once a day. Just like the vest, it’s a sneaky trick to get players to spend more time in-game.

The Ninja Vest is one of the standout perks in the second season of MW3, allowing players to lean into a stealthy play style that capitalizes on speed and maneuverability. When equipped, the Ninja Vest eliminates the sounds of the player’s footsteps, makes them immune to any movement debuffs, and allows them to carry additional lethal throwable ammo.

The best part of the perk, though, is that it automatically tops up your supply of Shurikens and Throwing Knives every 25 seconds, so you should never be left wanting. Pair it with a decent SMG, like the new RAM-9, which joined as a part of Season 2, and you should be a quiet, close-range killer. Happy hunting, operators!

And that’s how to unlock the Ninja Vest in CoD: MW3.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.