How to Unlock the Statue of Blessings in Stardew Valley 1.6

Jordan Althoff
Published: Mar 23, 2024 11:49 am
Stardew Valley statue of Blessings
The new 1.6 update for Stardew Valley has finally dropped, giving players tons of new items to collect and challenges to complete. One of the newer items that players won’t want to miss is the Statue of Blessings but it won’t be an easy one to get.

Stardew Valley is great at mixing the magical with the simple life of farming. There are a lot of fantastical elements that are there to assist the players build up their farms while the characters reconnect with the natural world around them. This new update continues that theme with the introduction of the Statue of Blessings.


Unlocking the Statue of Blessings in Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley Mastery Cave
Screenshot via The Escapist

Players can unlock the Statue of Blessings recipe by completing the Farming Mastery in the Mastery Cave. In the 1.6 update, Stardew Valley has introduced the Mastery System. This new system can be unlocked by finding the Mastery Cave which is located in the Cindersap Forest. Players will not be able to enter the cave unless all skills have reached level 10.

Once players have leveled up all the different skills to level 10, they can enter the Mastery Cave, where they’ll find a letter from Grandpa stating they have found his secret room where he hid some of his best tips, recipes, and tools. Players will amass Mastery Points to unlock the different Masteries in any order they choose. To unlock the first Mastery, players will need 10,000 points.

How to Craft the Statue of Blessings in Stardew Valley

Players will need to craft the Statue of Blessings which requires the following items to make it.

  • Sap x999
  • Fiber x999
  • Stone x999
  • Moss x333

Once the Statue of Blessings is made, players will be able to place it anywhere on their farm.

What Does the Statue of Blessings Do in Stardew Valley?

The Statue of Blessings, as its name suggests, grants a blessing to players every day when they touch it. The statue will grant a different random blessing from the following possible blessings:

BlessingWhat it Does
Blessing of the ButterflySpawns a Prismatic Butterfly somewhere in the valley, when caught players will be gifted a Prismatic Shard
Blessing of EnergyGrants infinite energy
Blessing of Fangs+10% Critical Strike Chance
Blessing of FriendshipIncreases the amount of Friendship gained when speaking with people
Blessing of Speed+0.5 Speed
Blessing of WaterThe first three fish you hook today will be much easier

For more Stardew Valley tips, find out how to get the Sonar Bobber to help make fishing easier.

Jordan Althoff
Jordan Althoff is a contributing writer for The Escapist and an RPG, cozy game, and Dungeons & Dragons enthusiast. If there is a story to be told, they are happily playing that game. In between games, they do all things nerdy or cause chaos making their next cosplay.