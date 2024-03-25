The newest update for Stardew Valley has provided a multitude of items to improve the game mechanics and give players additional challenges. One such item is the Statue of the Dwarf King. Here’s how to unlock the Statue of the Dwarf King in Stardew Valley 1.6.

How to Get the Statue of the Dwarf King in Stardew Valley

Whether it be for resources for crafting, items to bring to the museum, or items to sell for a little bit of extra money, Mining is a huge part of Stardew Valley. Much of the process is left to chance, as what items are in the mines can change each time the player goes in. The Statue of the Dwarf King is an item listed under Furniture that will help with mining endeavors. However, it is not easy to get a hold of.

The Statue of the Dwarf King recipe can be obtained through the Mastery Cave located in the Cindersap Forest. The Master Cave is the location where Grandpa has left the players his best tools, items, and tips for them to find. There are five skills that players will have to level up with Mastery Points to unlock the recipes for the items inside. These five skills are the same ones that players have been developing the entire game:

Farming

Mining

Foraging

Fishing

Combat

Players must hit the maximum level of each one before they can enter the cave. Once there, players can unlock each one in any order with Mastery Points. To get the recipe for the Statue of the Dwarf King, players will need to unlock the Mining Skill in the cave. Players will need 10,000 Mastery Points to unlock the first skill, and the amount of points players will need to unlock the rest will exponentially grow. Experience points will convert to Mastery Points, so accumulating them won’t be a huge challenge.

The recipe for the Statue of the Dwarf King is 20x Iridium Bars. These can be made in the Furnace with 5x Iridium Ore and 1x Coal for each bar.

What the Statue of the Dwarf King Does in Stardew Valley

Once built, the Statue of the Dwarf King will grant players some really helpful buffs. As the statue is related to the Mining Mastery, all buffs will assist with exploring the mines and gathering materials more easily. Once a day, players will be able to interact with the statue, and it will then give a buff for that day. The buff is randomized from a list of five:

+1 ore when mining nodes

Greater chance to find geodes

Greater chance to find coal

Greater chance to find ladders and shafts

Bombs cannot damage you

Players can build more than one statue, but they can not have multiple buffs for one skill at the same time. One statue is enough for the buffs, but having a few for decoration, if players have the time, isn’t a bad idea.

And that’s how to unlock the Statue of the Dwarf King in Stardew Valley 1.6. For more Stardew Valley tips, check out how to find cave, ocean, and river jelly so you don’t have to spend hours trying to figure it out.

Stardew Valley 1.6 is available now.