How To Find Cave, Ocean, and River Jelly in Stardew Valley

Laura Gray
Mar 25, 2024
The fishing is good in Stardew Valley following the 1.6 update, with new creatures to pull up on the line. While some options are a bit tastier than others, the new cave, river, and sea jelly aren’t anything to toss in the bin.

Fishing and livestock take on new importance with the introduction of the 1.6 update in Stardew Valley. From a new farm type that focuses specifically on raising animals to crafting recipes like the Fish Smoker, players have more options than ever when building up a homestead. However, several crafting recipes and questlines require the new Cave, River, and Ocean Jellies, and they are a bit difficult to fish up.

How To Fish Cave, Ocean, and River Jelly in Stardew Valley

Sea Jelly Stardew Valley
Screenshot via Escapist

Despite being a rare catch, the requirements for catching a Cave, Ocean, or River Jelly in Stardew Valley are different than catching a rare fish. These jellies come out of the water like trash, Seaweed, or algae, and we found that having no bait or tackle equipped was the key to catching them.

Because most bait increases catch rates, and tackle can offer similar boosts, this interferes with pulling up jellies. All jellies caught for this guide were done with the Iridium Rod, but any rod should do the trick.

Where to Catch The River Jelly

River Jelly Stardew Valley
Screenshot via Escapist

River Jelly can be caught in any of the rivers inside the town of Stardew Valley. We had particular luck in the river beside Pam’s trailer/home.

It is important to note that the River Jelly can’t be caught in any of the lakes or waterfall locations. There are no lake jellies in Stardew Valley.

Where to Catch The Sea Jelly in Stardew Valley

Players looking to net a Sea Jelly in Stardew Valley will need to head down to the beach, where they can cast their line into the surf along the water’s edge.

We had good odds of netting a Sea Jelly in the ocean beside the tide pool area over the bridge but noticed the odds went down when trying to catch them off the docks.

Where to Catch the Cave Jelly in Stardew Valley

To catch a Cave Jelly in Stardew Valley, players need to locate an underground lake in the mines. We found that level 20 of the mountain mine was perfect for this task. Not only is it available early on in a save, but there aren’t too many other creatures lurking in the water to interrupt the jelly grind.

How to Use Cave, Ocean, and River Jelly in Stardew Valley

Players will need Jelly for a very important item in Stardew Valley – The Fish Smoker. Once the recipe becomes available for players to buy at the Fish Shop, it will be good to have a stack of each Jelly type on hand to get crafting.

Not only is the Fish Smoker excellent for turning fish into a tidy profit, it is needed for the Big Tree quest, once the tree falls over and the new inhabitants appear. In the first quest offered by these new critters, smoked fish can be a requirement. To avoid getting stuck, having a Fish Smoker on hand will be key.

Stardew Valley 1.6 is available now on PC. If you’re looking for more, here’s our guide to building the perfect Meadowlands farm.

