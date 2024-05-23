How to Unlock the TAC-50 in XDefiant

There are a handful of weapons that are initially locked in XDefiant and that includes the TAC-50 in the sniper category. This guide will cover how you can unlock the sniper rifle for use in your custom loadouts.

XDefiant: How to Unlock the TAC-50

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Get 10 sniper rifle One-Shot Kills to unlock the TAC-50. The only way to get this challenge done is by using the sniper preset or utilizing the M44. For the sniper category, the M44 is the only other option in the game and is unlocked by default. Add the weapon to a custom loadout or use the preset so there are extra attachment unlocks. Either way, you need to jump into any match of your choice with the M44 in hand.

To get sniper rifle One-Shot Kills, you need to aim for the chest or above. Of course, headshots with a sniper are a guaranteed kill, but they aren’t required. I was able to get all 10 One-Shot Kills done within a single match and most of them were chest shots. There is no real trick to the process either. Quickscoping is a great way to get fast kills. However, it’s also less reliable without attachments. So in some cases, just setting up and waiting near spawns can help with easy kills.

After you get the 10 sniper rifle One-Shot kills, the challenge will appear on the right side of the screen. You will get a yellow check mark that indicates you unlocked the TAC-50 in XDefiant. Now you can use the sniper rifle in any custom loadouts and see the progress in the challenges tab of your profile. The best part is you don’t actually need to track challenges to get them done, so it’s all as easy as pulling out the M44.

XDefiant is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

