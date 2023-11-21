How to Upgrade Character Resonance in Reverse: 1999 (Guide)

Once you unlock Resonance in Reverse: 1999, you can use this bizarre jigsaw-like puzzle system to upgrade characters with materials. If you’re scratching your head over how to utilize the feature and slot in Resonance pieces properly, here’s a guide to help you.

How to Unlock & Upgrade Resonance in Reverse: 1999

The Resonance feature in Reverse: 1999 will unlock after completing one of the campaign levels in the Nouvelles et Textes pour Rien chapter. As usual, the gacha RPG will give you a rundown on the Resonance system, but it might still be complicated to learn once you start messing with it.

To put it plainly, Resonance allows you to increase the raw attributes of a character – similar to how improving a character’s core level works. The complex part is that you must add different attribute pieces into a limited space, some providing stat boosts to critical damage or health.

Depending on a character’s Resonance level, which gets upgraded with rare materials purchased from the Oneiric shop or gained as rewards from content, that limited space grows to allow you to slot in more pieces in Reverse: 1999.

With each level increase, you also earn new and better attribute pieces, but at the same time, it gets tough to decide where to put things because the best ones take up more space. With all this in mind, don’t fret over assigning pieces. Leave that to the game to decide after pressing the “Quick Load” function and instead focus your attention on leveling Resonance for the characters you use.

Tips to Upgrade Resonance Fast in Reverse: 1999

Now that you have a better idea of how Resonance works, carefully choose what characters to focus on next and spend time upgrading them. Reverse: 1999 has a massive roster, and it will take a long time before all characters reach the max Resonance cap. You should prioritize higher-tiered characters since upgrades will scale well as they hit max Insight and core level cap.

Regardless of who you invest in, the fastest way to upgrade Resonance is by focusing on completing content where you can get free Resonance materials or craft them. For instance, you can make a Moment of Dissonance from the Wishing Well in the Wilderness, or if you’re new to the game, finish tasks to get a slew of materials necessary for Resonance upgrades.

Going into the late game, you’ll have to spend resources at the Oneiric shop or Pawnshop to keep improving characters. Eventually, dip into the Artificial Somnambulism end-game content to grind out more materials. Unfortunately, Reverse: 1999 does put a weekly and account permanent cap on how many materials you can purchase from its in-game shops, so be careful which characters you upgrade early on and use them wisely.